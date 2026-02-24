Arizona's Kharchenkov Explains Why Road Wins Truly Matter
The Arizona Wildcats picked up an impressive road victory over the Houston Cougars this past weekend, showing their resilience, and ability to win in tough environments.
After a 23-0 start to the season, the Wildcats — who were ranked #1 in the AP Poll for several weeks — suffered back-to-back losses to Kansas and Texas Tech. That tough week dropped them to #4 in the AP Poll, and many had thought that Arizona had finally been figured out.
How did the Wildcats respond to this adversity? They did so by picking up two major wins over BYU at home, and then against #2 Houston on the road. To make matters even more impressive, the Wildcats did that with Koa Peat sidelined, and leading-scorer Brayden Burries playing through an illness.
Kharchenkov’s thoughts
After the win against Houston, Ivan Kharchenkov, who has stepped up in the midst of Arizona’s latest adversities, talked about the importance of picking up big time road wins, as well as the satisfaction of quieting opposing arenas.
“I love playing in tough environments,” Kharchenkov said. “Especially on the road. It’s nice because, after the game all the fans just leave, and the gym gets real quiet. Then, you know you did your job. No more talking after that. There’s of course a satisfaction to that, knowing that coming home — or to the next game — you want to do it again or celebrate it with your own fans.”
Arizona’s resume on the road
The Wildcats have backed up their tough talk on the road this season. Arizona is 7-1 on the road this season, and have picked up 4 wins in neutral sites. Some of their biggest wins away from home include a 6-point win over Florida in Las Vegas, a 4-point win over UCLA in Los Angeles, a 4-point win over UConn on the road, a 21-point blowout of Alabama on the road, and away victories against UCF, BYU, and as previously mentioned, Houston.
The Wildcats are looking to finish off the regular season strong. So far, they’ve done enough to secure a 1 seed on Selection Sunday, but finishing on a high note can potentially earn them the top overall seed as well.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, their two remaining matchups against ranked opponents — Kansas and Iowa State — will be at home. The Wildcats have gotten the job done away from home this season, which should come in handy for the NCAA Tournament, where every game will be away from their home court.
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.