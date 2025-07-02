Arizona’s Koa Peat Shining on the Global Stage
From the moment Arizona showed interest and offered Phoenix five-star forward Koa Peat all eyes in the Wildcats’ fanbase have been on the 6-foot-8 high school star. Now, after committing to the program and being part of the No. 1 class in the country, those eyes have only increased and the national spotlight will be watching this upcoming season.
However before Peat plays a collegiate game in Tucson, Arizona fans have the chance to see the future in action with him playing for Team USA U19 squad. The team is coached by Tommy Lloyd, marking his second season being the head man for the national U19 team.
So far, the team has played three games going 4-0 with lopsided wins over Australia,
France, Cameroon and Jordan while scoring an average of 116.3 points per game during group play.
Now, the team will get ready to the quarterfinals with a matchup set against Canada to advance to the next round. The Canadian team has won its first two group stage games. The showdown will be on the Fourth of July with a time for tip off still to be determined.
In the most recent game for Team USA, Peat was clicking on all cylinders scoring 13 points while going 6 of 10 from the field. He also managed to grab three rebounds and an assist for the game.
It is a great opportunity for Lloyd to see where Peat is in his development and how he responds to coaching in stress situations.
All group play long, Peat has been a steady force for Team USA averaging 15.5 points while shooting 59% from the field.
Peat has a chance to be one of the most decorated players in Junior National Team USA history with him already having three gold medals and looking to add a four before getting ready for the 2025-26 Arizona season.
While Peat is having success on the court, this is the perfect situation for Lloyd to show young upcoming players his skills as a head coach managing high-level talent. Plus, it puts the Arizona program in the national spotlight and on the global stage.
Over the years, Lloyd has been known as an international recruiter and has three international prospects on the Wildcats 2025 recruiting class. With the games overseas, this allows him to get a closer look at high-level talent that he is competing against.
In all, this is a great opportunity for Arizona to grow its program and puts Lloyd in a situation where he can find more hidden gems across the globe.
Please feel free to share your thoughts on the way Koa Peat is playing for Team USA U19 by checking out our X account and clicking the link.