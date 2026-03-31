Koa Peat's Chance To Become Hometown Hero With Arizona

Having the chance to help lead your hometown team on the national stage is something most kids can only dream of, but Arizona freshman power forward Koa Peat has a similar opportunity during his first collegiate basketball season as the Wildcats return to the Final Four with a chance to take home a National Championship.

The Gilbert, Ariz., native grew up closer to Phoenix, but Arizona is the state's premier basketball school, and Peat is one of just two Arizonans on the team. His contributions to the Wildcats have been massive, particularly in the NCAA Tournament, as he has remained calm and collected, as head coach Tommy Lloyd has asked of his young group during this experience.

"He's amazing," head coach Tommy Lloyd said of the freshman. "His ability to perform the way he did in those moments; he's been in a lot of them. I told our guys, 'Don't make too much out of this. This is like a state championship game. You guys have all played in them or gold medal games or whatever. Let's just find a way to win this game. Don't make it more than what it is.'"

Koa Peat Bursts Onto the Scene

Expectations were high for Koa Peat as he joined the Wildcats following a decorated high school career in which he was the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and won four state championships, becoming a top-10 national recruit and McDonald's All-American. That kind of pressure would be hard on anyone, but Peat took it in stride and blew those expectations out of the water.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

From his very first college basketball game, in which he lit up defending champion Florida for 30 points and became the first Big 12 freshman ever to score 30 points and dish out five assists in his debut, it was obvious he was going to be a great contributor to this team's success. No one knew exactly how successful it would be with so many freshmen playing key roles, but it was clearly a smart gamble.

Peat ended the season as the Wildcats' second-leading scorer with 14.1 points per game, trailing only fellow freshman Brayden Burries, and third-best rebounder. In any other conference, he's probably the Freshman of the Year, but the Big 12 was loaded with freshmen stars. Still, the power forward ended up on the All-Freshman Team and Third Team All-Conference.

NCAA Tournament Star

Koa Peat and the Arizona Wildcats are going to the Final Four!



He joins @ALaForce after his 20-point performance. pic.twitter.com/oqPf8fuEre — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

As the season has progressed into "one-and-done" scenarios, he's stepped up his play even more. In four NCAA Tournament games, Peat is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, earning recognition as the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) of the West Region. And everything he does continues to impress those around him.

"It's special," Lloyd said. "... Four state championships at the same high school, he didn't go to a prep school, four gold medals with USA Basketball, no one in FIBA history has ever done that, and helped lead Arizona to a Final Four. That was my recruiting pitch, 'Four, four, and four. Let's do it.'"

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots against Utah State Aggies forward Zach Keller (32) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images