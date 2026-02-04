Koa Peat Has Unique Reason for Seeing Arizona as Special

The Arizona Wildcats recently pushed their record to 22-0 after a takedown of their in-state rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Enjoying one of the best seasons not just in program history, but in recent college basketball history, the Wildcats are quickly becoming a special team in a loaded Big 12 conference this season.

They’ve been led by a good mix of veteran talent — such as Jaden Bradley, and Tobe Awaka — and standout freshmen such as Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat. Giving them one of the most unique roster situations in the country, and it’s paid dividends so far.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Peat’s thoughts

Following their win over Arizona State, the Wildcats have now tied their longest winning streak in program history, and surpassed the 2013-14 team for the best start to a season in program history. After the game, Peat spoke at length about the group’s capabilities, and what makes them so great.

“I think the coaches did a great job recruiting,” Peat, who finished with 21 points, said. “And, we all love each other, we all want each other to be great. We all need each other to feed off of each other, and that’s what we’re doing, and we’re going to keep going.”

Arizona has been particularly impressive in games against high-quality opponents, snatching 9 Quad 1 victories, 3 Quad 2 wins, and six wins over ranked opponents — Florida, Auburn, UCLA, UConn, Alabama, and BYU — this season.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Peat has been a key part of their success this season. He’s averaging 14.8 points per game, second on the team behind Brayden Burries, and 5.6 rebounds per game as a freshman. Peat is also shooting 57 percent from the floor, and 35 percent from three-point range.

His performance this season has helped boost his draft stock tremendously. Many mock NBA Draft boards have Peat being selected in the lottery of the 2026 NBA Draft, with some projecting him as a top 10 pick. Peat has also landed several midseason awards watch lists due to his play this season as one of the best freshmen in the country.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will look to keep up the pace throughout the rest of the season. They’ll be challenged plenty by some of the top teams in the Big 12 over the next month, so they’ll be tested to the best of their abilities heading into the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll go for their second national title in program history.

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!