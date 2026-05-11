How Shockey, Stewart Propelled Arizona in Regular Season

It has become quite normal for the Arizona Wildcats softball team to make it to the NCAA Tournament, and the 2026 season is no exception. For the third time in a row, the Wildcats have qualified for the tournament and will compete in Durham, NC, against hosts Duke, Marshall, and Howard in a double-elimination regional round.

Arizona also had nine players make the Big 12 All-Conference team and three individual award winners, finishing tied for second with a 36-16 record. An electric offense paired with a dominating infield is what made the Wildcats an elite-level team this year, and Regan Shockey and Sydney Stewart had a lot to do with it.

ready to dance in Durham 😼 pic.twitter.com/x1eh4YurR2 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 11, 2026

Stewart finished the season as the Big 12's Player of the Year and batting champion. Shockey ended her season as the conference's co-Defensive Player of the Year. They both landed on the Big 12's All-Conference First Team along with Tayler Biehl and Grace Jenkins.

It is clear that both Stewart and Shockey have made significant contributions to the Wildcats this season, on both the offensive and defensive sides of the field. Before Arizona plays its first regional game against Marshall on May 15, let's take a look at what these players have done for the Wildcats over the year.

Shockey and Stewart Putting Barrel on the Ball

Arizona's Sydney Stewart reacts to hitting a home run against Texas Tech during a Big 12 Conference softball game, Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Rocky Johnson Field. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats offense has performed lights out all year long, and a large part of that is due to the play of both Shockey and Stewart. Because of their offensive contributions, Arizona ended the regular season as the second-best batting team in the Big 12.

Stewart herself ended up in the top three in slugging percentage, RBIs, OPS, on-base percentage, and home runs. Shockey ended up in the top three in batting average, runs scored, and hits. The Wildcats will need both players to be at 100% when the regional portion of the tournament begins. While Howard, Marshall, and Duke possess dangerous defenses, Arizona has the bats to wear down any team placed in front of it.

Elite Feilding

𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝟏𝟐 🏆@ReganShockey25 has been named to the All-Big 12 first team after batting .440 with 75 hits and 69 runs scored! pic.twitter.com/DF9FbD1yzO — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 6, 2026

It is not just the offense that has made Arizona a difficult team to play during the season. The Wildcats' fielding has been elite all year, with no signs of slowing down during regionals. Both Shockey and Stewart have been the main cause of that, due to their strong defensive abilities.

Shockey has made some highlight-reel catches in center field and posted a 99.2 fielding percentage in 2025, starting every game there.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year has the outfield on lock 🔒@ReganShockey25 makes the running catch in shallow center field to end the inning! pic.twitter.com/R0yiXwo5Pl — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) May 8, 2026

Stewart has shown elite-level play at catcher, making just two errors, posting a 98.6 fielding percentage, and catching 11 runners trying to steal bases. She plays a clean game of softball while also making huge plays to spark Arizona's momentum.