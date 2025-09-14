Arizona Lands Another Four-Star Recruit
After the Wildcats had an underwhelming 2024-25 season as the team went 19-14 and missing the NCAA Tournament completely, Burke saw most of the previous season’s roster leave the team with only forward Montaya Dew staying with the team.
So, Burke had to work hard to build up the upcoming season’s roster with a mix of transfers and recruits she was able to land late in the process compared to the rest of the country.
“I would like to thank President (Suresh) Garimella and Desireé for this wonderful opportunity to lead Arizona Women’s Basketball, a program with such a rich tradition,” Burke said. “Wildcats’ fans fully understand the role that elite culture plays in building a program that wins championships. Our staff will be ready to make that a reality as we call Tucson home.”
With the roster set, Burke has shifted her focus to recruiting classes in order to get the program headed in the right direction and back in the NCAA Tournament.
As of right now, Arizona has received commitments for the 2026 recruiting class in Priyanka Ponnam, Callie Hinder and four-star recruit Jasleen Green with Burke trying to rebuild the program.
Plus, the Wildcats have added to their 2025-26 roster with the addition of forward Blessing Adebanjo, who comes from a university in Japan.
“I chose Arizona because the coaches and staff recognized my potential, supported my journey from Japan to the U.S. and offered a program that could transform my basketball career and life,” said Adebanjo. “ [This made it the] ideal place for me to grow both on and off the court. And, I can’t wait to start this next chapter.”
Now, on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats and Burke have managed to keep things rolling on the recruiting trail and have landed another commitment. This time Arizona has snagged a four-star recruit in guard Makayla Presser-Palmer.
Although Arizona was able to win out the recruiting war, Wake Forest made a last second push with Presser-Palmer on campus last football weekend. Still, Burke and her staff were able to win over the four-star prospect giving Arizona two for the 2026 class.
The fact that Burke and Arizona are in the conversation for so many high-level players is a sign of her success at other programs and her ability to be a dynamic recruiter despite the program coming off of an underwhelming season.
