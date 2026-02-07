Lloyd Addresses Wildcats' 3-Point Shooting Narrative

The Arizona Wildcats don’t have many weaknesses, but if they had one to point to, it would be their three-point shooting.

This season, the #1-ranked Wildcats haven’t soared to the top as a result of their marksmanship. From three-point range, they are shooting 36 percent as a team (133 for 366). The team’s leader in three-point makes is Brayden Burries, who has knocked down 36 threes. Only five Wildcats — Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, Anthony Dell’Orso, Dwayne Aristode, and Jaden Bradley — have knocked down at least 10 threes this season.

So far, their lack of high-volume three-point shooting hasn’t mattered. Arizona is the #1 team in the country on the AP Poll, and have yet to lose through the first 22 games, tying their longest winning streak in program history, and breaking their 2013-14 record for their best start to a season in program history.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s thoughts

Despite their inconsistencies from beyond the arc, Arizona is shooting 51 percent from the floor as a team, scoring most of their points in the paint, and in the mid-range. Head coach Tommy Lloyd recently spoke about the narrative surrounding his team’s lack of three-point shooting.

“Everyone is looking for an outlier to find a chunk in an armor, which is fine,” Lloyd said. “I honestly don't look at the three-point shooting deal. To me, it just doesn't really register anything crazy because we're coming down possession by possession and I want good shots. I want foul pressure. I love layups. I like transition fast breaks and I really like good, open three-point shots from our good three-point shooters.

“I look at it more possession by possession how we're attacking because when we take that approach we can get the cumulative effect,” he added. “It's not like a calculation in my head where we want to be single digit three-point attempts, because you're never going to win that way because your players aren't going to have the freedom to shoot shots with confidence and the main thing is you want your players attacking and shooting with confidence.”

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, the Wildcats haven’t needed to let it fly from outside this season to have success, and they’ll look to keep their momentum going as they enter a pivotal stretch in their Big 12 schedule. With the NCAA Tournament roughly a month away, the Wildcats will look to finish off their historic regular season strong to set up a deep tournament run.

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!