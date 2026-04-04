Latest Development in Tommy Lloyd Turning Down UNC Job
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The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a gut punch in their head coach search, as their top target, Tommy Lloyd, signed a contract extension to remain with the Arizona Wildcats, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
- "Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has agreed to a new deal with the school, he announced," Thamel reported. "Arizona's new five-year deal with Lloyd will make him one of the five highest-paid coaches in college basketball, per me and Jeff Borzello."
While Arizona made Lloyd one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport, the 51-year-old reportedly could have received an even bigger payday from North Carolina.
Norlander's Findings
- "Sources: [North Carolina] offered Tommy Lloyd a top-two contract in [college basketball]," CBS' Matt Norlander stated. "Lloyd took less to stay, but will still bump up to $7.2 million starting next season. Staff pool also will get a huge bump [plus] incentives brought back to their contract structures. He'll also no longer report to the [athletic director]."
What This Means for Tar Heels Moving Forward
Before we get into the ramifications from North Carolina's perspective, the final part of that report that Lloyd "will no longer report to the athletic director" backs up what Arizona insider Jason Scheer told former Tar Heels' center John Henson earlier this week.
- "It's built. It's real," Scheer said of the validity behind the claims that there is tension between Lloyd and Desireé Reed-Francois. "I believe that it is something that can be figured out, but it has to be figured out. It's more important than money right now. I would say that if you are looking at money from a [North Carolina] perspective, and you're saying, 'we can pay him more,' which they probably can, that's probably not the angle I would go with."
As for North Carolina, this is clearly disappointing, as it will not be forced to pursue other options. Dusty May now becomes the most intriguing candidate, and quite frankly, is a better alternative. The 49-year-old head coach has reached two Final Fours since 2023, with his first appearance coming with Florida Atlantic.
Additionally, this latest report indicates two things. First, the Tar Heels' administration will be ultra-aggressive in its pursuit of the program's next head coach and will not settle for a safe option. Secondly, is there a chance that North Carolina is not viewed as it once was?
That's what five years of mediocrity does to the image of a program. Now, that narrative could be vanquished if the Tar Heels can land May or Billy Donovan. However, stealing May from Michigan would be a monumental statement to the rest of the country.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.