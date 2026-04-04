Latest Development in Tommy Lloyd Turning Down UNC Job

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a gut punch in their head coach search, as their top target, Tommy Lloyd, signed a contract extension to remain with the Arizona Wildcats, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has agreed to a new deal with the school, he announced," Thamel reported. "Arizona's new five-year deal with Lloyd will make him one of the five highest-paid coaches in college basketball, per me and Jeff Borzello."

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks off the court after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

While Arizona made Lloyd one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport, the 51-year-old reportedly could have received an even bigger payday from North Carolina.

Norlander's Findings

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Sources: [North Carolina] offered Tommy Lloyd a top-two contract in [college basketball]," CBS' Matt Norlander stated. "Lloyd took less to stay, but will still bump up to $7.2 million starting next season. Staff pool also will get a huge bump [plus] incentives brought back to their contract structures. He'll also no longer report to the [athletic director]."

What This Means for Tar Heels Moving Forward

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd watches during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before we get into the ramifications from North Carolina's perspective, the final part of that report that Lloyd "will no longer report to the athletic director " backs up what Arizona insider Jason Scheer told former Tar Heels' center John Henson earlier this week.

"It's built. It's real," Scheer said of the validity behind the claims that there is tension between Lloyd and Desireé Reed-Francois. "I believe that it is something that can be figured out, but it has to be figured out. It's more important than money right now. I would say that if you are looking at money from a [North Carolina] perspective, and you're saying, 'we can pay him more,' which they probably can, that's probably not the angle I would go with."

Michigan head coach Dusty May speaks at a press conference ahead of practice at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for practice on Friday, April 3, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for North Carolina, this is clearly disappointing, as it will not be forced to pursue other options. Dusty May now becomes the most intriguing candidate, and quite frankly, is a better alternative. The 49-year-old head coach has reached two Final Fours since 2023, with his first appearance coming with Florida Atlantic.

Additionally, this latest report indicates two things. First, the Tar Heels' administration will be ultra-aggressive in its pursuit of the program's next head coach and will not settle for a safe option. Secondly, is there a chance that North Carolina is not viewed as it once was?

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan directs his team against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

That's what five years of mediocrity does to the image of a program. Now, that narrative could be vanquished if the Tar Heels can land May or Billy Donovan. However, stealing May from Michigan would be a monumental statement to the rest of the country.