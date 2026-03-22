Arizona's Lloyd Reacts to Munyak’s Viral Late-Game Moment

The Arizona Wildcats cruised to a 92-58 victory over the Long Island Sharks in the Round of 64 on Friday, but a particular moment late in the game is going viral on social media.

No, the moment has nothing to do with Arizona’s dominant victory, or with any of the team’s star freshmen such as Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov, all having big games. Rather, the moment involves one of Long Island’s walk-ons in the final moments of the game, cementing a moment he will never forget.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots against LIU Sharks forward Mason Porter-Brown (6) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In the closing minutes of the contest, with the game already having been decided long ago, Long Island guard Eddie Munyak banked in a three-pointer from the left wing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until Munyak could be seen getting emotional, and clearly not taking the moment for granted, as it was just his second game of the season, and his first field goal for Long Island.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) dunks against the Long Island University Sharks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Munyak Got His Moment

Being a walk-on, Munyak doesn’t get any playing time for the Sharks, who were the 16th seed in the West Region, making his moment that much more special. It may be Munyak’s only chance to get playing time in the NCAA Tournament, and it was clear that he knew the significance of the opportunity.

The wholesome clip of Munyak hitting the shot, then being overcome with emotion, went viral on social media, and Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was asked about the moment after the game.

"HE'LL REMEMBER THAT FOR A LIFETIME."



LIU Sophomore Eddie Munyak is playing in his 2nd game this season for the Sharks.



He just scored in a NCAA Tournament game. pic.twitter.com/HSuIiNCXhb — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2026

Lloyd’s Thoughts

“You feel good for that young man,” Lloyd said. “That’s an awesome moment in his life that he’ll never forget. College basketball’s special, and I think in this NCAA Tournament there’s a lot of amazing stories, that’s what makes it great theater. Some teams advance, and we’re a team on a mission, but we also have a team that we played today that their season ended, and they’ve had a magical season."

"There’s guys on that team that didn’t get to play very much. So, for a kid like that to be able to put that in his back pocket, and pull out the video with all of his friends down the line is going to be something really special, glad I’m a part of it.”

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images