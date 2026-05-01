Arizona’s Offseason Plans Hinge on One Decision

The Arizona Wildcats have an interesting situation unfolding in their frontcourt, and it could all hinge on the decision of Koa Peat.

Earlier this month, forward Koa Peat declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while also keeping the door open for a possible return to Arizona. Peat averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season, and is currently projected as a late-first round pick in this summer’s draft.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates with guard Brayden Burries (5) after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Arizona Gets Pair of Stars To Return

The Wildcats have already gotten Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas to come back for next season. Both players were just as impactful as Peat was to the Wildcats’ success last season, and they figure to be major parts of their core once again.

However, the Wildcats will need to find a replacement for Peat if he stays in the draft and doesn’t return to Tucson. Given the uncertainty, they can’t bank on Peat coming back if they don’t know for sure.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) practices ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Already dealing with the loss of Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley — also to the NBA Draft — the Wildcats cannot afford to have some form of a contingency plan for whether or not Peat remains in the draft. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello agrees and says that finding insurance for Peat is the team’s top priority.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with a referee Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Borzello’s Thoughts

“The answer to this issue could be... Koa Peat himself. Peat is projected to go No. 24 overall in ESPN's latest mock draft,” Borzello said. “If the former five-star forward is still projected in that range after the NBA draft combine, might he return to Tucson? Tommy Lloyd would welcome him back with open arms.”

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) is defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) and Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“If Peat stays in the draft, however, Lloyd and his staff desperately need to find a starter in the frontcourt,” Borzello added. “The Wildcats received positive news when Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov withdrew from the draft and returned to school, and they're well-stocked in the backcourt with Derek Dixon, JJ Mandaquit and Caleb Holt."

"But they lack pieces up front. Lloyd has been the best international recruiter in the country over the past 20 years, though -- he could go that route to replace Peat.”

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will continue to monitor the situation with Peat ahead of the draft, while also seeking to add pieces to replace him if he doesn’t return. After an impressive freshman season with the Wildcats, a return to Tucson next season would be wonderful news for the team, while also giving Peat a chance to boost his draft stock.