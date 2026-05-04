Louisville Continues Monster Offseason As a Top 2027 Prospect Reclassifies

In the wake of a good-but-not-great season that ended in the second round of the NCAA men’s tournament, Louisville may not have seemed like an intuitive candidate to absolutely impose its will in college basketball’s silly season.

That is precisely what has happened since the national championship, however—and on Sunday, the Cardinals landed their most improbable coup yet.

Center Obinna Ekezie Jr. of Orlando—formerly a five-star recruit in the Class of 2027—is reclassifying to the Class of 2026 and signing with Louisville, he announced Sunday afternoon. Ekezie—son of ex-Maryland and NBA center and forward Obinna Ekezie—picked the Cardinals over a long list of offers that included Arkansas and BYU.

"Louisville felt like home from the moment I got there,” Ekezie told Paul Biancardi of ESPN via that outlet’s Jeff Borzello.

Ekezie joins an impressive offseason haul for Louisville

The Cardinals set to work overhauling their roster not long after losing to Michigan State in the tournament, with impressive results. The headliners were All-Big 12 forward Flory Bidunga and 2025 All-Big Ten guard Jackson Shelstad, procured from Kansas and Oregon on the same day in April. Louisville also added Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras (the hero of the Hawkeyes’ tournament upset of Florida), Arkansas forward Karter Knox, and Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery.

That group is tasked with replacing departing seniors like guard Ryan Conwell, guard J’Vonne Hadley and guard Isaac McKneely. Guard Mikel Brown Jr. is off to the NBA as a one-and-done, while forward Sananda Fru opted to transfer north to Marquette. The lone returnee among the top six Cardinals in win shares is guard Adrian Wooley, an 18.8 point-per-game scorer at Kennesaw State in 2025.

After years of post-Rick Pitino wandering, Louisville does not seem content to be merely good under coach Pat Kelsey

On April 21, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported extensively on the Cardinals’ aggressive financial push to keep up with the Joneses—with Louisville’s athletic department embracing the deficit spending that drives so much of college athletics nowadays.

“We have an administration that is leaning into this new era,” Kelsey told Forde. “We don’t have anyone sitting around wishing it was still a bygone era. (Athletic director) Josh (Heird) and the leadership team are as forward-thinking and aggressive as any front office, if you will. Those guys put wind at our back.”

On the court, the Cardinals have suffered through a bit of an identity crisis since coach Rick Pitino’s exit after the 2017 season. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic cut coach Chris Mack’s best season short; Mack’s replacement, Kenny Payne, produced some of the worst seasons in program history.

Kelsey has righted the ship since arriving from the College of Charleston. In 2025, Louisville went 27–8, cracked the AP Top 10, and made the tournament for the first time in six years. In ’26, the Cardinals went 24–11 and climbed as high as No. 6 around Thanksgiving.

Before this past season, Louisville had not reached consecutive men’s tournaments since going to nine in a row under 2007 to ’15 under Pitino. Now that Kelsey has two years under his belt, the standard has risen. For the Cardinals, the coming campaign has the look of Final Four or bust—which is just the way one of college basketball’s great fan bases likes it.

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