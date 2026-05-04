Where Arizona’s Recruiting Class Ranks Nationally

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off a strong season that saw them exceed numerous program-highs and make it to the Final Four for the first time in decades, and they are in good hands for the future.

The Wildcats have one of the top recruiting classes in the country heading into the 2026-27 season, led by 5-star Caleb Holt and 4-star Cameron Holmes. These two standout high school prospects are expected to have a profound impact on the Wildcats next season.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) and Jason Crowe Jr (5) celebrate with the player of the game trophy following the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How Arizona Succeeded Last Season

Last season, the Wildcats utilized their freshmen to help lead them to success. The trio of Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat led the way. All three players started and played significant roles under Tommy Lloyd’s system last season. The result? One of the best seasons the program has ever had.

With another strong freshman class making its way to Tucson, the Wildcats could be in position to contend for a spot in the Final Four once again. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello has ranked the Wildcats incoming class as the 13th-best in the country going into the next season.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates with guard Brayden Burries (5) after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Borzello’s Thoughts

“Arizona was one of the few programs to lean into freshmen this past season, starting three first-year players en route to a Big 12 championship and Final Four appearance, ” Borzello said. “With Brayden Burries and possibly Koa Peat off to the NBA, Tommy Lloyd will once again have a one-and-done talent entering the program. Holt is the highest-ranked commit for Arizona since DeAndre Ayton in 2017.

"He has won three gold medals with Team USA and is simply one of the elite two-way players and winners in the 2026 class. Holmes is a versatile offensive player who can get to the rim off the bounce or make shots from the perimeter. He'll likely come off the bench as a freshman in Tucson, but should make an impact in the rotation.”

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In particular, Borzello notes Holt as the player to watch for the Wildcats next season, citing his impact on both ends of the floor. Holt has had a tremendous amateur career, including being named Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game and Alabama Mr. Basketball in 2024.

“Holt is one of the few in this class who is a strong factor on both ends of the floor,” he said. “He relies on sound decision-making and fundamentals. He's a strong, tough and long switchable defender, and his offensive prowess has also taken off. His 3-point shooting is an area that needs improvement.”