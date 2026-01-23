Arizona’s Lloyd Has Theory for Krivas’ Recent Breakout
Arizona Wildcats center Motijeus Krivas is starting to breakout as one of Arizona’s most dominant players, with his recent stretch of play catching the attention of many.
For a team that has seen the likes of Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Jaden Bradley garner the most amount of attention, Krivas has begun to breakout as a star for Arizona due to his size, and versatility. While he’s having a strong season, he has taken it up a notch since the start of Big 12 play.
On the season, Krivas is averaging 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 62 percent from the floor, and 40 percent from three-point range. After being in a limited role his first two seasons with Arizona, Krivas has turned into a key piece for the #1 team in the country.
Krivas, who stands at 7-foot-2, 260 pounds, has been on a tear of late, scoring 17 points in back-to-back games, and scoring 25 points against Kansas State earlier this month. His performances have helped keep Arizona undefeated through the first 19 games of the season.
Lloyd’s thoughts
After his latest performance against Cincinnati in which he scored 17 points, and grabbed 9 rebounds, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about Krivas’ toughness, and the impact it has had on the rest of the team as of late.
- “He’s an awesome dude, and a really good player,” Lloyd said. “He means so much to us. He’s getting so much better, I mean, I didn’t even realize he only had 17 today. A couple of games ago I thought the game got really physical. He and I were talking about it, and I just told him to hang in there, and let’s focus on a few techniques that could help you out, and he just said to me ‘Coach, I think I’ve just got to be a little tougher.’”
- “When a player tells you that — that’s taking the physical beating he is — you tip your hat to him, because that ain’t easy to do,” he added.
As the Wildcats push their record to 19-0, one of only a handful of undefeated teams remaining, the team continues to have all the makings of a true national title contender this season. Their mix of youth, and veteran talent has made Arizona one of the most versatile and dangerous teams in the country so far this season.
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.