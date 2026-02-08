Arizona Makes Top 10 For Talented In-State Lineman

The 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focus of the college football world as coaching staffs across the country continue to make progress with some of their top targets in the class.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are firmly in the mix to land several 2027 prospects, including a three-star in-state offensive lineman who recently named the Wildcats as one of his final 10 schools.

3-Star Offensive Lineman Names Wildcats in Top 10

On Feb. 6, 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman reported on X that Benjamin Lowther, a four-star offensive lineman from Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona, had named Arizona as one of his top ten schools, alongside Arizona State, Cal, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Washington.

Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial 2027 offensive tackle Benjamin Lowther has named his top ten schools https://t.co/wdvr3am5VU pic.twitter.com/DF7ZbOd5Kj — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) February 6, 2026

Arizona has been pursuing Lowther for more than a year, initially extending an offer to him in November 2024. Despite the Wildcats' early push for him, the three-star offensive tackle committed to Stanford this fall.

However, last month, Lowther announced that he was decommitting from Stanford and reopening his recruitment, giving Arizona another opportunity to land him.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lowther is one of the top offensive tackles in the country and would be a fantastic addition to the Wildcats’ class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 438 overall player nationally, the No. 38 offensive tackle, and the No. 9 prospect from Arizona.

Not only is Lowther a talented offensive lineman, but he’s also one of the top prospects in Arizona, making him a priority for the Wildcats.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Arizona has made Lowther’s top 10, all of the young offensive tackle’s finalists remain in the mix for him, and the Wildcats will face competition from several schools.

Despite Lowther’s decommitment from Stanford, the Cardinal have continued to pursue him and are still in a strong position to land him. Arizona State and Washington are also making a push for him, as coaches from both schools have taken him on home visits in the past month, and he traveled to Tempe for the Sun Devils’ Junior Day.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Still, Arizona has been recruiting Lowther for as long as any other school, and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby also paid him a home visit in January.

If Brennan and his staff can continue making progress with Lowther in the coming months and get him to campus in Tucson for an official visit this spring, the Wildcats should have as good a chance as any of his finalists to land one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona's recruitment of Lowther by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.