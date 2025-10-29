Takeaways From Arizona Players Following Arizona's Exhibition Victory
Arizona men's basketball defeated Embry-Riddle 113-42 on Monday in its final exhibition game before the official start of the regular season next week.
After not playing in the exhibition game against Saint Mary's, Tobe Awaka led Arizona in scoring with 18 points to go along with 14 rebounds across 21 minutes played. He was one of only two players to play at least 20 minutes (Dwayne Aristode) for the Wildcats, with 16 different players seeing the court for the Wildcats.
As a team, the Wildcats out-rebounded Embry-Riddle 58-15 and forced 18 turnovers defensively. They also recorded 10 steals and four blocks.
Following the game, Awaka and freshman Ivan Kharchenkov spoke to the media about the win. Here is what they had to say.
On how it felt to be back on the court for Awaka:
Awaka: "It felt good. Just come out and test my conditioning and see how I felt. It was good to be out there. Last game was tough seeing guys go to war and not being out there. It's hard, so you work hard as a team throughout the whole summer and obviously you want to be out there with your guys. I was glad I was able to fight with them today."
On how the two exhibition games went for Kharchenkov
Kharchenkov: "I like the exhibition games a lot because you can finally play somebody else than practice. I feel there's no good game or bad game. I think it just counts as experience playing with a new team, playing with new teammates and just finding the rhythm."
On Awaka playing on the court with Motiejus Krivas:
Awaka: "It was fun. I love playing with Mo. We hadn't gotten to do that too much last year but this year, especially as of recent in practice and then obviously (Monday), I think he kind of helps me unlock my game. I think I do the same thing for him. We're a really good one-two combo and I love sharing the court with him."
On feeling adjusted to playing college basketball:
Kharchenkov: "I think even when I played in Europe, I always learned something new. After four months, I definitley don't know everything but I am excited to play in a new country and everywhere I go will be a new place for me. I'm really excited for that. I like challenges and I think I'm here at the right place."
