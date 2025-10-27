Inside The Wildcats

Three Players to Watch For in Arizona's Exhibition Vs Embry-Riddle

Watch for these three players to have a big game in Arizona's exhibition on Monday

Nathaniel Martinez

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The No. 13-ranked Arizona Wildcats basketball team is set to play its second exhibition game against Embry-Riddle one week ahead of its season opener in Las Vegas against the No. 3-ranked Florida Gators at the T-Mobile Arena.

Arizona had an impressive outing in its last exhibition match against the Saint Mary's Gaels, beating them 81-68 at McKale Center. Jaden Bradley led the team in points with 23 over 31 minutes played. Motiejus Krivas led in rebounds with 17 over 32 minutes played.

Jaden Bradley shoots over a Saint Mary's defender in Arizona's exhibition game / Mike Christy, Arizona Athletics

The Wildcats will try to carry that momentum over from the last exhibition to the next one as they prepare for a season filled with challenging matchups with a roster consisting of 12 newcomers.

Look for these three players to have a big game as they impose themselves and display their skill set in front of a passionate home crowd.

Tobe Awaka

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Awaka did not play in the last exhibition because he was dealing with a minor injury that head coach Tommy Lloyd felt was best not aggravated.

Last year, the 6-foot-8, 255-pound senior averaged 8 points and 7.8 rebounds, displaying the physical style of play he developed over two years in the SEC before transferring to Arizona.

Mar 15, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) attempts to shoot the ball against Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) during the second half for the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship game at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Awaka also finished the 2024 season with the fifth most rebounds in the Big 12 (289) and fourth in double-doubles (9).

Should Awaka suit up and play in the exhibition, look for him and Krivas to dominate the paint, as they could be the most physical duo in the conference.

Dwayne Aristode

Dwayne Aristode dribbling around a wall of Saint Mary's defenders / Mike Christy, Arizona Athletics

Aristode may be one of the most underrated players in the Wildcats' 2025 recruitment class, being overshadowed by others such as Koa Peat, Jaden Bradley and Bryce James.

In the last exhibition, Dwayne Aristode struggled to score points over 20 minutes of action, going 0-for-3 on field goals and 0-for-2 on free throws. He did manage to grab a rebound and get an assist before his night was up.

Dwayne Aristode backing down a Saint Mary's defender / Mike Christy, Arizona Athletics

Look for Aristode to display the scoring prowess and defensive physicality that Arizona signed him for.

Anthony Dell'Orso

Jan 7, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) dribbles during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Dell'Orso will be one of the leaders of the team, a senior with experience in the Big 12 and in tough environments such as the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Australia played in all 37 games and started 28 of them. He averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18 minutes played.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dell'Orso was second on the team with 13 points scored on 28 minutes played. He also had one rebound, one assist, and four steals by the end of the game. Look for the veteran guard to continue his dominance on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court in the next exhibition.

Tell us who you expect to have a big game on Monday by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find our page and be sure to give us a follow.

