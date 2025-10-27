Three Players to Watch For in Arizona's Exhibition Vs Embry-Riddle
The No. 13-ranked Arizona Wildcats basketball team is set to play its second exhibition game against Embry-Riddle one week ahead of its season opener in Las Vegas against the No. 3-ranked Florida Gators at the T-Mobile Arena.
Arizona had an impressive outing in its last exhibition match against the Saint Mary's Gaels, beating them 81-68 at McKale Center. Jaden Bradley led the team in points with 23 over 31 minutes played. Motiejus Krivas led in rebounds with 17 over 32 minutes played.
The Wildcats will try to carry that momentum over from the last exhibition to the next one as they prepare for a season filled with challenging matchups with a roster consisting of 12 newcomers.
Look for these three players to have a big game as they impose themselves and display their skill set in front of a passionate home crowd.
Tobe Awaka
Awaka did not play in the last exhibition because he was dealing with a minor injury that head coach Tommy Lloyd felt was best not aggravated.
Last year, the 6-foot-8, 255-pound senior averaged 8 points and 7.8 rebounds, displaying the physical style of play he developed over two years in the SEC before transferring to Arizona.
Awaka also finished the 2024 season with the fifth most rebounds in the Big 12 (289) and fourth in double-doubles (9).
Should Awaka suit up and play in the exhibition, look for him and Krivas to dominate the paint, as they could be the most physical duo in the conference.
Dwayne Aristode
Aristode may be one of the most underrated players in the Wildcats' 2025 recruitment class, being overshadowed by others such as Koa Peat, Jaden Bradley and Bryce James.
In the last exhibition, Dwayne Aristode struggled to score points over 20 minutes of action, going 0-for-3 on field goals and 0-for-2 on free throws. He did manage to grab a rebound and get an assist before his night was up.
Look for Aristode to display the scoring prowess and defensive physicality that Arizona signed him for.
Anthony Dell'Orso
Dell'Orso will be one of the leaders of the team, a senior with experience in the Big 12 and in tough environments such as the NCAA Tournament.
Last year, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Australia played in all 37 games and started 28 of them. He averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18 minutes played.
Dell'Orso was second on the team with 13 points scored on 28 minutes played. He also had one rebound, one assist, and four steals by the end of the game. Look for the veteran guard to continue his dominance on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court in the next exhibition.
Tell us who you expect to have a big game on Monday by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find our page and be sure to give us a follow.