High-Profile Arizona Freshman Could Redshirt In 2025
Arizona is just over a week away from tipping off a new season against the defending champion Florida Gators.
The Wildcats are working with a good mix of veteran talent and leadership and the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. That talent will be on display right away as freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat slide into the starting lineup.
Some of the freshmen from Arizona's highly anticipated recruiting class will come off the bench with sizable roles. However, one of the biggest names in the class was just a three-star recruit and could be held out this season to preserve eligibility.
Bryce James Could Redshirt For 2025-26 Season
Tommy Lloyd attended Big 12 Media Days in Kansas City on Wednesday to preview the upcoming season for his Wildcats. He was joined by Peat, as well as veterans Jaden Bradley, who will be running the offense as the point guard this season, and Tobe Awaka, one of the best defenders in the paint on the team.
Lloyd noted that one freshman might be saved from action this season. That freshman is guard Bryce James, the youngest son of NBA great LeBron James.
The Arizona coach mentioned that redshirting James remains a "possibility", which will likely come down to the health and performance of the rest of the guard depth for the Wildcats during the season.
Lloyd made it clear that redshirting James would have nothing to do with the caliber of player he is now, but rather what he could develop into in the future.
“The reason I say that (redshirting is a possibility) is because I believe in Bryce,” Lloyd said on ESPN at Big 12 Media Days. "If you didn’t believe in somebody, why would you spend extra resources on them or extra time?”
James is just 18 years old and averaged eight points and four rebounds per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in California last season. Although he played all four years in high school, James is a year behind the rest of his class. Lloyd said James is still going through that transitional phase as a player.
The 6-foot-5 guard checked in for the final two minutes of Arizona's exhibition win over Saint Mary's. He split a pair of free throws and missed on his lone jumper from mid-range.
Lloyd wants to do right by James and get him on the floor in Tucson when he is ready to contribute.
“My job is to respect him as a person and help him with his own journey,” Lloyd said. “And that’s our plan at Arizona. We got no extras. Let’s just help this kid develop into a great young man, and I think that’s what his family wants, and what he wants, and we’re gonna help him with that.”
LeBron James has already teamed up with his oldest son, Bronny James, who played at USC for the 2023-24 season. The father and son share the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Depending on how well Bryce performs with the Wildcats and how much longer LeBron plays, it's possible we could see all three of the Jameses in the NBA together.
For now, Lloyd is thinking about giving James an extra year to settle in before he hits the court for meaningful minutes.
