This Arizona Guard Is Somehow Flying Under the Radar
Arizona is coming off a 24-13 season, which ended in the Sweet Sixteen in March against the Duke Blue Devils. Tommy Lloyd's fourth season in Tucson featured a veteran roster filled with talent. Now, many of the guys who made that team special have departed.
Caleb Love graduated, Carter Bryant was selected 14th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Draft, and other contributors such as KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar transferred to Georgetown and North Carolina, respectively.
Lloyd's fifth campaign is highlighted by a couple of talented freshmen, forward Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries, as the coach looks to improve upon his 112-33 record in Tucson.
With Love out of town, the main guard responsibilities shift to Jaden Bradley, who shined defensively a season ago. The senior guard averaged 12.1 points per game last season and 1.8 steals per game defensively in 37 games, all of which he started.
Bradley was surprisingly snubbed from the Big 12's preseason all-conference team, which featured 10 players, none of whom were Wildcats.
The Defensive Mentality
His defensive mentality will continue to serve Arizona well, but as the most experienced guard on the roster this season, alongside Harvard transfer Evan Nelson, Bradley will be heavily relied upon offensively as well. He shot 46.7% from the field a season ago, making 32.1% of his threes.
Love accounted for 17.2 points per game last season and a number of clutch moments and performances that the Wildcats will surely miss this season. Bradley will be the main target to replace that production.
Bradley's exclusion from the Big 12 preseason recognitions is shocking, given his expected role increase this season. The former Alabama transfer has improved each season of his career, and his second season starting for the Wildcats should continue that growth.
Arizona was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12's preseason poll, placing behind Houston, Texas Tech and BYU. The Wildcats did receive one first-place vote. The Wildcats also landed at No. 13 in the first AP Poll of the season and are a projected 4-seed in the East bracket of the NCAA Tournament in March, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.
The Wildcats will run a lot of their offense through Bradley this season, with both Peat and Burries expected to slide into the starting lineup, and both Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas playing a critical role in the front court.
Arizona opens the season in Las Vegas in the Hall of Fame Series against the defending national champion Florida Gators, so Bradley and Co. will be put to the test right out of the gate.
