Lloyd Wants a Big Change to Arizona’s Preseason Approach
Arizona tips off a new season against the defending champion No. 3 Florida Gators on Nov. 4 in Las Vegas as part of the Hall of Fame Series. There isn't a more challenging way to begin a new season, especially with a team loaded with young, unproven talent with plenty of upside.
The slate only gets tougher from there, with matchups against No. 12 UCLA, No. 4 UConn, No. 20 Auburn and No. 15 Alabama all before beginning a second season in a daunting Big 12 conference.
What Lloyd Wants
Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd felt that his team last season, which finished fourth in the Big 12 regular season standings and fell to Houston in the conference tournament final, was occasionally caught off guard by the road atmosphere during Big 12 play. The Wildcats went 6-4 on the road in conference play last year.
On Thursday, he cited Arizona's loss at Kansas State last season as a learning opportunity.
“Kansas State, when we showed up there, they were kind of struggling to pick it up, and you’re like, ‘OK, these people aren’t acting like their team is struggling,'” Lloyd said. “They’re wearing their purple and wanting blood.”
That's why Lloyd scheduled a preseason game with Saint Mary's to test his new roster before the games actually count.
He hoped to follow up that exhibition game with a matchup against a national team, but the deal fell through. Instead, Arizona will host Embry-Riddle, a Division II program in the state, on Oct. 27.
“I thought we were going to play Saint Mary’s and I thought we were going to play the Mexican senior national team,” Lloyd said. “We basically came to an agreement with the Mexican coaching staff that that’s what we were going to do, but unfortunately the NCAA didn’t allow it. We applied for a waiver and it didn’t get approved."
Lloyd explained how the match could be beneficial for both sides. For Arizona, a team with lots of freshman would get some solid experience against seasoned players before opening the regular season. While it wouldn't come as a road test, it would create an atmosphere that would benefit the Wildcats to have played in so early on.
National teams are aiming to qualify for regional or world championships between November and January, as Lloyd explained, making an exhibition contest against a team like Arizona an ideal fit.
"Fingers crossed, hopefully that’s something in the future that can happen," Lloyd said.
