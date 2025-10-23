Several Wildcats Ranked Among Nation’s Top Newcomers
Arizona is less than two weeks away from tipping off a new season and attempting to knock off the defending champion Florida Gators in the process in Las Vegas.
Tommy Lloyd is dealing with a ton of roster turnover in his fourth season, but it is the kind of roster flip that gets coaches excited. The Wildcats are bringing in the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports, with a few of those freshmen expected to slide into the starting lineup immediately and make an impact.
In fact, two of them did in Arizona's recent exhibition matchup against Saint Mary's. Both forward Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries scored 10 points in their debut in from a Tucson crowd.
Recently, ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi complied a ranking of the top 50 transfers and freshmen around the country who could make a difference with their new teams. A few new Wildcats, and some former ones, made the list. Let's take a look at each of them.
Koa Peat
Peat is the highest ranking Wildcat on the list, coming in at No. 17. Arizona fans have been excited about Peat for awhile now, possessing high-end talent as both a scorer and defender, standing at 6-foot-8.
Against the Gaels, Peat dominated down low to score 10 points, and he also swatted three blocks to disrupt plays coming through the middle.
His athleticism will allow Lloyd to run him out in multiple different lineups and play without the ball. Even without a lethal three-point shot, there's a real chance he could lead the Wildcats in scoring as a freshman.
"Peat is physically imposing at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, defending rebounds, screens and scores with productivity," Biancardi said. "With a résumé that features four consecutive state championships in high school, he is a fierce competitor who will bring leadership, and he could emerge as the Wildcats' top scorer."
Brayden Burries
Burries is the other freshman that Wildcats fans have been clamoring for. He cracked the list at No. 30. He's an efficient scorer from all three levels and works well with the ball in his hands. He and senior guard Jaden Bradley could both run the point for Arizona this season.
As he did against the Gaels, Burries is a shoe-in to crack the starting five to open the season. At 6-foot-5, he has long arms and a frame that could be a problem for opposing offenses. He can make an impact defending the break and jump passes in the lane.
"Burries will have an impact on the offensive end for Tommy Lloyd with his knack for scoring from all spots," Biancardi said. "A battle-tested guard who understands how to slow down on offense and read the defense, Burries should be a dependable freshman who starts right away."
Ivan Kharchenkov
A veteran of Bayern Munich in the Euro League, Ivan Kharchenkov just missed the list, but found himself in the "sleeper" category. Kharchenkov is a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward who will probably see minutes off the bench to start the season, but could definitely play himself into the starting five over time.
Kharchenkov is here to get a bit more playing time after seeing little time on the court in 23 games for Bayern Munich last season. He's a great offensive scorer from mid-range and is physical getting to the basket, and an impressive passer. Don't expect him to take on many defenders off the dribble, but that's something Arizona has plenty of capable players on the roster for.
His lack of lateral quickness might make him a liability defensively, but his physical nature will still suit him well defending shots at all levels and poking steals out when pressuring.
"Kharchenkov became the youngest player in Bundesliga history when he made his debut for Bayern Munich in 2022, less than two months after turning 16," Borzello said. "Now 19, Kharchenkov didn't commit to Arizona until early July but will fight for a starting spot on the wing."
Former Wildcats
A pair of familiar faces who transferred away from Tucson also made the list. Guard KJ Lewis, who landed at Georgetown, made the list at No. 25, while forward Henri Veesaar landed a spot lower at No. 26 with North Carolina.
Both were impact players for the Wildcats a year ago, instrumental in helping Arizona reach the Sweet Sixteen against Duke. They will likely turn into starters at their new landing spots, but Arizona currently is not scheduled to face either of them this season.
