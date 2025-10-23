Inside The Wildcats

Several Wildcats Ranked Among Nation’s Top Newcomers

Arizona is loaded with talented freshmen and transfers this season, and a few of them are getting recognition among the best new faces in college basketball.

Logan Brown

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd celebrates after defeating the Oregon Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Arizona is less than two weeks away from tipping off a new season and attempting to knock off the defending champion Florida Gators in the process in Las Vegas.

Tommy Lloyd is dealing with a ton of roster turnover in his fourth season, but it is the kind of roster flip that gets coaches excited. The Wildcats are bringing in the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports, with a few of those freshmen expected to slide into the starting lineup immediately and make an impact.

Mar 14, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

In fact, two of them did in Arizona's recent exhibition matchup against Saint Mary's. Both forward Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries scored 10 points in their debut in from a Tucson crowd.

Recently, ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi complied a ranking of the top 50 transfers and freshmen around the country who could make a difference with their new teams. A few new Wildcats, and some former ones, made the list. Let's take a look at each of them.

Koa Peat

March 8, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz.; USA; Perry forward Koa Peat (10) walks back down the court during a timeout against Sunnyslope during the Boys Open State Championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. / Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peat is the highest ranking Wildcat on the list, coming in at No. 17. Arizona fans have been excited about Peat for awhile now, possessing high-end talent as both a scorer and defender, standing at 6-foot-8.

Against the Gaels, Peat dominated down low to score 10 points, and he also swatted three blocks to disrupt plays coming through the middle.

His athleticism will allow Lloyd to run him out in multiple different lineups and play without the ball. Even without a lethal three-point shot, there's a real chance he could lead the Wildcats in scoring as a freshman.

Basketball player Koa Peat takes questions from the media during National Signing Day at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona on April 16, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Peat is physically imposing at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, defending rebounds, screens and scores with productivity," Biancardi said. "With a résumé that features four consecutive state championships in high school, he is a fierce competitor who will bring leadership, and he could emerge as the Wildcats' top scorer."

Brayden Burries

Team SFG’s Brayden Burries (1) brings the ball up the court against Team Boo Williams during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League session one on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Memphis Sports & Event Center in Memphis, Tenn. / Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Burries is the other freshman that Wildcats fans have been clamoring for. He cracked the list at No. 30. He's an efficient scorer from all three levels and works well with the ball in his hands. He and senior guard Jaden Bradley could both run the point for Arizona this season.

As he did against the Gaels, Burries is a shoe-in to crack the starting five to open the season. At 6-foot-5, he has long arms and a frame that could be a problem for opposing offenses. He can make an impact defending the break and jump passes in the lane.

"Burries will have an impact on the offensive end for Tommy Lloyd with his knack for scoring from all spots," Biancardi said. "A battle-tested guard who understands how to slow down on offense and read the defense, Burries should be a dependable freshman who starts right away."

Ivan Kharchenkov

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A veteran of Bayern Munich in the Euro League, Ivan Kharchenkov just missed the list, but found himself in the "sleeper" category. Kharchenkov is a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward who will probably see minutes off the bench to start the season, but could definitely play himself into the starting five over time.

Kharchenkov is here to get a bit more playing time after seeing little time on the court in 23 games for Bayern Munich last season. He's a great offensive scorer from mid-range and is physical getting to the basket, and an impressive passer. Don't expect him to take on many defenders off the dribble, but that's something Arizona has plenty of capable players on the roster for.

Feb 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks at the referee after BYU Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) threw the ball at him by accident during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

His lack of lateral quickness might make him a liability defensively, but his physical nature will still suit him well defending shots at all levels and poking steals out when pressuring.

"Kharchenkov became the youngest player in Bundesliga history when he made his debut for Bayern Munich in 2022, less than two months after turning 16," Borzello said. "Now 19, Kharchenkov didn't commit to Arizona until early July but will fight for a starting spot on the wing."

Former Wildcats

Nov 22, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) hypes up the crowd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

A pair of familiar faces who transferred away from Tucson also made the list. Guard KJ Lewis, who landed at Georgetown, made the list at No. 25, while forward Henri Veesaar landed a spot lower at No. 26 with North Carolina.

Both were impact players for the Wildcats a year ago, instrumental in helping Arizona reach the Sweet Sixteen against Duke. They will likely turn into starters at their new landing spots, but Arizona currently is not scheduled to face either of them this season.

