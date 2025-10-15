Arizona Set to Host Top 2026 Recruit for Official Visit
Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd haven't landed a commitment in the 2026 cycle yet, but that could change this weekend as the Wildcats are set to host an elite prospect and the No. 1 power forward in the class on an official visit (OV) on October 17.
Arizona will host Cameron Williams, a five-star power forward from St. Mary's High School in Phoenix, Arizona, on an OV this weekend.
247Sports ranks Williams as the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 1 power forward in the country. Arizona has pursued him throughout the cycle, and the official visit should be crucial in their attempt to land him.
Plenty of schools are interested in the 6'11" star. Williams has been busy since August, taking OVs to Texas, Purdue, SMU, and Duke so far. His visit to Tucson is the last one he has scheduled as of right now.
Along with those schools, Arizona will have competition from Kentucky to land him. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope took a home visit to Phoenix on September 4. While other of the nation's top programs are very interested, Arizona seems to be in a solid spot to land him.
Out of the 23 schools that have offered him, Rivals gives Arizona the best chance to land him at 18.4%. USC is a close second at 16.1% followed by Texas at 13.8%. That doesn't necessarily mean that the Wildcats are guaranteed to get him, but it is a positive sign for Lloyd and his staff.
Official visits are a key part of college recruiting. Getting a player on campus allows a program to show them the facilities and school and pitch them in person. Williams is already very interested in Arizona, and the trip to Tucson could end up being what gets him to commit.
Lloyd and his staff have proved to be elite recruiters. In 2025, the Wildcats brought in the No. 2 class in the country. While they don't commit yet know in 2026, they are in a great spot with some of the nation's top prospects.
Williams would be a massive first commitment for the Wildcats, and the upcoming OV should give them a great opportunity to try to land him by the end of the weekend.
