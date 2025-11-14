Arizona vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 14
The Intuit Dome will host a college basketball matchup between two top-15 teams ahead of the weekend on Friday. No. 5 Arizona will face No. 15 UCLA as narrow 1.5-point favorites. Both teams are looking to maintain their perfect records this season.
The Wildcats have gotten a ton out of freshman forward Koa Peat, who leads the team with 19.7 points per game. His scoring totals have dropped in two straight games in blowout wins, but he’ll likely get more exposure against another quality opponent. The Bruins’ balanced team can depend on a duo of seniors in their first real test of the year.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Arizona vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona: -1.5 (-110)
- UCLA: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona: -126
- UCLA: +105
Total
- 154.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Arizona vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 14
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Arizona record: 3-0
- UCLA record: 3-0
Arizona vs. UCLA Best College Basketball Prop Bets
UCLA Best Prop Bet
- Donavan Dent OVER 15.5 points (-115) via FanDuel
Dent is averaging 16.5 points through his first two games with UCLA. The former New Mexico star averaged 20.4 points last season before joining the Bruins and was brought in to help power the offense. The muscle strain he missed one game with clearly isn’t bothering him, as he leads UCLA with 35.5 minutes per game. He’ll likely be on the court the most and take the most shots as his team’s primary initiator.
Arizona vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
Arizona is the better team in his matchup. While most of the fans will likely be on UCLA’s side, the game will be played at a neutral venue that will negate home-court advantage. The Bruins lost to Arizona by four at a neutral venue last year and are already off to a poor 0-4 start against the spread.
UCLA’s ranking has moved back despite its 3-0 record and has already been challenged by the likes of Eastern Washington.
Bettors should expect the Wildcats to give the Bruins a reality check in this matchup after already knocking off No. 10 Florida to start the year.
Pick: Arizona moneyline (-126 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
