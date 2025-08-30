Arizona Men's Tennis Has Three Players in ITA Rankings
Arizona men's tennis enters this year fresh off another Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament last year.
The big loss for the Wildcats roster is Colton Smith, who has begun his full-time professional career after graduating last season.
The leading returner is senior Jay Friend, who is expected to step onto the top singles court for Arizona. Like Smith did while he was with the Wildcats, Friend has been playing professional tournaments at the ATP level this summer.
He is fresh off a pair of wins in an ATP Challenger at the Rafael Nadal Academy. He defeated a pair of players ranked just outside the Top 200 in the world for his first two career ATP wins before falling in the quarterfinals.
Friend was a first-team All-American last season, winning 34 singles matches, which was the highest on the team. It included multiple wins over nationally ranked opponents. In the individual singles tournament, Friend advanced to the quarterfinals.
Friend also finished last season ranked third in singles and fifth in doubles in the Southwest Region.
The ITA rankings were released for the upcoming season.
Friend enters the year as the fifth-ranked player in singles in the country after he ended last year as the ninth-ranked singles player.
Sophomore Zoran Ludoski comes in next for Arizona as the No. 63-ranked singles player in the ITA rankings. He posted a strong freshman campaign last season, where he achieved as high as a No. 55 ITA ranking.
Arizona also has Sasha Rozin as another top-100 singles player as the No. 89-ranked player. He won 31 singles matches for the Wildcats last season as part of a strong campaign, including nine wins to just one loss in conference play.
In the ITA doubles rankings, Friend and freshman Pepijn Bastiaansen enter the year as the top-ranked Wildcat duo at No. 41 overall.
Friend is likely to be on Court 1 in both singles and doubles this season
Fall Schedule:
Arizona announced its fall schedule earlier this week. It starts with the Battle of the Bay on September 11. It is one of four events next month in September, which also includes the Wildcat Invite on the 12th through the 14th.
The fall schedule also includes an SEC vs. Big 12 Invite and the ITA Regional Championship in October. It concludes with the NCAA National Championships in November.
