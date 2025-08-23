7 Days Till Arizona Football: Looking Back at Legendary UA Quarterback

12/20/08 – UA scored 21 straight in the second half to defeat #17 Brigham Young, 31-21 in the Las Vegas Bowl, the school's first bowl game in 10yrs and Mike Stoops' only bowl victory in 8yrs as HC (2004-11). MVP Willie Tuitama: 24-35-325yds and 2TDs, plus 1 rushing). #BearDown pic.twitter.com/M22cGhQmwi