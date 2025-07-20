Arizona's Brandon Boissiere Promoted to Double-A
Former Arizona standout Brandon Boissiere was promoted from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg in the Washington Nationals organization.
Boissiere played for the Wildcats from 2019-21.
As a freshman, he appeared in 39 games with 27 starts as a freshman where he hit .336 with two home runs and 24 RBI.
Boissiere appeared in all 15 games with 12 starts in the shortened 2020 season before breaking out the following year in 2021. He started all 63 games, hitting a team-high .369 at the plate with five home runs, 12 doubles and 63 RBI. Boissiere earned his first career Pac-12 All-Conference selection that year.
His success carried over into the postseason that year for the Wildcats. Boissiere hit a team-high .405 across the eight games with eight RBI and seven runs scored. He collected 10 hits with five RBI in the Super Regional series against Ole Miss before collecting hits in each of the two College World Series games against Vanderbilt and Stanford with a pair of RBI.
Boissiere was a third-round selection of the Nationals that year with the No. 82 overall selection.
In his first year playing professional baseball, Boissiere hit .200 across 20 games to close that season in 2021 with one home run and 12 RBI for Single-A Fredericksburg. He took that experience into his first full season the following year, hitting .366 with 64 RBI across 100 games.
Boissiere remained in Single-A to begin the 2023 season before he was later promoted to High-A Wilmington halfway through that year where he hit .240 across 40 games with 15 RBI.
Last season, he hit .209 across 48 games in High-A. This year, it took 74 more games with Wilmington before Boissiere was promoted to Double-A on Friday. He is 4-for-7 at the plate with three doubles and one RBI across his first two games with Harrisburg.
Boissiere is not currently listed as a top-30 prospect in the Nationals farm system per MLB Pipeline, but he could work his way up to the majors within the next couple of years if he continues to progress through their minor league organization. He has one more level to go in the Nationals organization in Triple-A Rochester before he has a chance to reach the majors.
