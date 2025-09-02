Arizona Basketball's Success at Putting Players in the NBA
Arizona basketball has turned itself into a national brand and has had sustained success dating back to when legendary head coach Lute Olson had his first winning season in his second-year at the helm going 21-10 during the 1984-85 season.
Three years later, Olson and the Wildcats made the first Final Four in program history during the 1987-88 season going an incredible 35-3 and dominating the competition. After that, the rest is history as the program established itself as a national power.
However, even before the first Final Four and coach Olson, Arizona had a period of success that could be looked at as the blueprint that helped build the powerhouse fans know today. That all started during the Fred Snowden era when Tucson first fell in love with the game of basketball.
What has made the Wildcats such a great program are the players, the players that have made a lasting impact on Arizona and helped lift the team to new heights and put them in the position to achieve greatness.
However, the impact those players have had on the program doesn’t just apply to their time in college. The success they have had at the next level and in their post-playing career as coaches, front office personnel, and analysts helping grow the game of basketball and promote the university that helped them achieve their goals.
Arizona has been one of the best programs at putting guys into the league with 27 first round draft picks and 77 players drafted overall.
Right now, when you look across the league, the Wildcats have 14 former players in the NBA. With the 14 players, Arizona has the third-most among college basketball programs only behind Kentucky (30) and Duke (25).
When looking at the Big 12 Conference, the Wildcats are No. 1 with the most players in the NBA with Baylor (11), Kansas (10) and Colorado (6) rounding out the top four in the conference.
When looking at this upcoming season, Arizona will have a chance of seeing multiple players that could go to the NBA after a successful season in Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries with the most realistic chances of getting selected.
Even after the loss of Carter Bryant and Caleb Love, head coach Tommy Lloyd has put together another talented roster that has the potential to help him get past the hill that has been the Sweet Sixteen.
