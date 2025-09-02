Wildcats' HC Brent Brennan Talks Win Over Hawaii
Arizona defeated Hawaii 40-6 in its season opener on Saturday. As will be the case in any game, but especially in the season opener, there was both good and bad to take away from the game for the Wildcats.
The defense showed out, forcing five turnovers and five sacks, while the run game was also solid in the first game of the new look offense under offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
Noah Fifita had his moments, but he also struggled at times in his first game in the new offense.
UA coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media on Monday about what he learned from Saturday's win.
On the assessment of the passing game after watching film:
"The simplest answer to that is we just need to throw it to the right guy. I think there was some of that where Noah (Fifita) was scanning the field a little bit too much. He just needs to go directly where the ball is supposed to go. I think that part of it is he's such a great leader and he's so accountable when he's willing to admit that I jumped that progression...
I'm excited about the ownership he takes, I'm excited about his relationship with coach Doege and just what those conversations are like and how dynamic those conversations are because I think they're really healthy."
On the physicality of the defensive backs:
"I think it doesn't change if you're coaching DBs or you're coaching linebackers... everyone tackles. We're always trying to advise them to keep their head out of it and to keep their eyes up... At the end of the day, football is a physical sport and we need those defensive backs to tackle well because they're the last line of defense.
They got to tackle well, so that part of it, I think, you're going to play with physicality and we want to play with physicality. However, that works out to the best of our ability for us to keep our helmet out of it and to not hit with the crown of one helmet; that is what we are coaching every single day.
Sometimes those things happen really fast and sometimes it results in a targeting penalty. At the end of the day, the targeting stuff is good because it makes the game safer for the players."
On the vibe of the locker room after Saturday's win:
"I said it after the game on Saturday with you all. I thought it was a special night in Arizona Stadium. It was a great win for our team and a great win for our fans. I thought they did an excellent job with the celebration of Pacific Islsnd Heritage night, but anytime you're in a locker room post-game after a win, it is magical.
It's one of the most special places to be in the world and to share that moment with each other... it's a really special place to be. I thought our players enjoyed it and that's we talked about. We're in one week seasons. If we get the result we want, we're going to celebrate. If we don't, we're going to go to work fixing it."
On how the offensive line looked:
"I liked how we ran the football. I thought we were physical in the run game with our front on the offensive line. I thought that was really exciting.
I think people got to Noah too many times and I think that's easy to see on the tape."
What were your thoughts on Saturday's win for Arizona? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.