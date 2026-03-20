Long Island vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round
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The Arizona Wildcats led the Big 12 all season long and capped off their impressive season by winning their conference tournament. Now, the best team from the best conference has been given a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
They'll face the Long Island University Sharks in the Round of 64. The Sharks were the best team in the NEC, winning both the regular season and conference tournament titles, but do they have any chance of hanging with Arizona on Friday? Let's find out.
Long Island University vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Long Island University +30.5 (-108)
- Arizona -30.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Long Island University +5000
- Arizona -100000
Total
- OVER 150.5 (-112)
- UNDER 150.5 (-108)
Long Island University vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 20
- Game Time: 1:35 pm ET
- Venue: Viejas Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Long Island University Record: 24-10
- Arizona Record: 32-2
Long Island University vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- LIU is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 14-6 in LIU's last 20 games
- Arizona is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- Arizona has won six straight games vs. NEC opponents
Long Island University vs. Arizona Best Prop Bet
- Brayden Burries UNDER 1.5 Made 3-Point FGs (-117) via Caesars
Arizona has one of the lowest 3-point shot rates in the country, and the Wildcats do not need to shoot from the perimeter against Long Island University. Defending the 3 is one of the Sharks' biggest strengths, so Arizona will likely stick to two-point shots. That leads me to believe that betting the UNDER 1.5 on Brayden Burries' made 3-point shot seems like a great prop bet to make.
Long Island University vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
There's no arguing that Arizona is the far better team and will win this game with ease, but I'm not quite ready to lay 30.5 points on them. The Sharks have been a solid team on both sides of the court this season, ranking 90th in effective field goal percentage and 74th in defensive efficiency while dominating the NEC.
LIU also ranks in the top 60 in the country in both offensive rebounding and opponent turnovers per possession. If they can create some extra scoring chances for themselves, they're going to have a chance to cover this spread.
Pick: Long Island University +30.5 (-108)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets