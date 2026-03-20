Long Island vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Arizona Wildcats led the Big 12 all season long and capped off their impressive season by winning their conference tournament. Now, the best team from the best conference has been given a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They'll face the Long Island University Sharks in the Round of 64. The Sharks were the best team in the NEC, winning both the regular season and conference tournament titles, but do they have any chance of hanging with Arizona on Friday? Let's find out.

Long Island University vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Long Island University +30.5 (-108)

Arizona -30.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Long Island University +5000

Arizona -100000

Total

OVER 150.5 (-112)

UNDER 150.5 (-108)

Long Island University vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Game Time: 1:35 pm ET

Venue: Viejas Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Long Island University Record: 24-10

Arizona Record: 32-2

Long Island University vs. Arizona Betting Trends

LIU is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 14-6 in LIU's last 20 games

Arizona is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

Arizona has won six straight games vs. NEC opponents

Long Island University vs. Arizona Best Prop Bet

Brayden Burries UNDER 1.5 Made 3-Point FGs (-117) via Caesars

Arizona has one of the lowest 3-point shot rates in the country, and the Wildcats do not need to shoot from the perimeter against Long Island University. Defending the 3 is one of the Sharks' biggest strengths, so Arizona will likely stick to two-point shots. That leads me to believe that betting the UNDER 1.5 on Brayden Burries' made 3-point shot seems like a great prop bet to make.

Long Island University vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

There's no arguing that Arizona is the far better team and will win this game with ease, but I'm not quite ready to lay 30.5 points on them. The Sharks have been a solid team on both sides of the court this season, ranking 90th in effective field goal percentage and 74th in defensive efficiency while dominating the NEC.

LIU also ranks in the top 60 in the country in both offensive rebounding and opponent turnovers per possession. If they can create some extra scoring chances for themselves, they're going to have a chance to cover this spread.

Pick: Long Island University +30.5 (-108)

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