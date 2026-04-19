The Next Breakout NFL Prospect From Arizona
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The Arizona football program has developed plenty of NFL talent over recent seasons, and as several Wildcats await their fates in the 2026 Draft, the next crop of prospects is hard at work preparing for the upcoming season.
There are several players who will contribute to the team, but transfer safety Cam Chapa has a chance to become a top-tier NFL prospect in the secondary.
Cam Chapa's History
Chapa transferred to Arizona from Northern Colorado, where he turned in two incredible seasons. As a freshman in 2024, he led the team with 83 tackles and added four interceptions while earning a spot on the Big Sky Conference's All-Defensive Freshman Team. That would have been hard to top, yet Chapa did.
As a sophomore, the safety added more tackles, leading the conference in solo stops. Chapa also added four more interceptions, becoming the second player to do so in back-to-back seasons in the history of the Northern Colorado program. His eight total picks are tied for the sixth-most in team history, and he did so in just two seasons.
Why This Could Be Breakout Year
That means the sky's the limit for Cam Chapa as he changes scenery. He's clearly produced throughout his career and needs a bigger challenge to continue his development.
The biggest thing a player needs for a breakout season is the opportunity at the right time, and this could be it for him. The Wildcats are looking to fill some big shoes after multiple key contributors in their secondary departed, many of whom were primarily safeties, even though Arizona utilizes player versatility at those positions.
There's not much of a better option to replace those guys than a former All-Conference player, regardless of competition level. The move to the Big 12 should only motivate Chapa to prove himself in a power conference, and Arizona stands to benefit greatly from his decision.
The move has benefits for Chapa as well, allowing him to play under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and safeties coach Brett Arce. Gonzales has a background as a safeties coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator. The previous group benefited from his teachings, becoming NFL-caliber players, and he also helped AJ Haulcy become a Freshman All-American at New Mexico. Arce has experience throughout the defense and has helped produce eight NFL draft picks.
All that had to have played a role in landing Cam Chapa, and it could turn him from a ballhawk on the back end to a complete NFL-caliber defensive back.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.