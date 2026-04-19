The Next Breakout NFL Prospect From Arizona

The Arizona football program has developed plenty of NFL talent over recent seasons, and as several Wildcats await their fates in the 2026 Draft, the next crop of prospects is hard at work preparing for the upcoming season.

There are several players who will contribute to the team, but transfer safety Cam Chapa has a chance to become a top-tier NFL prospect in the secondary.

Cam Chapa's History

Northern Colorado safety Cam Chapa (@CamChapa_) always seems to be around the ball.



The Freshman All-American racked up 83 tackles and 4 interceptions in 2024. FCS diehards, take note—this is a name to remember.#FCS #BearWitness #STBC #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/1y1UHxV8Va — Bryan (@BGauvin23) April 1, 2025

Chapa transferred to Arizona from Northern Colorado, where he turned in two incredible seasons. As a freshman in 2024, he led the team with 83 tackles and added four interceptions while earning a spot on the Big Sky Conference's All-Defensive Freshman Team. That would have been hard to top, yet Chapa did.

As a sophomore, the safety added more tackles, leading the conference in solo stops. Chapa also added four more interceptions, becoming the second player to do so in back-to-back seasons in the history of the Northern Colorado program. His eight total picks are tied for the sixth-most in team history, and he did so in just two seasons.

Why This Could Be Breakout Year

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That means the sky's the limit for Cam Chapa as he changes scenery. He's clearly produced throughout his career and needs a bigger challenge to continue his development.

The biggest thing a player needs for a breakout season is the opportunity at the right time, and this could be it for him. The Wildcats are looking to fill some big shoes after multiple key contributors in their secondary departed, many of whom were primarily safeties, even though Arizona utilizes player versatility at those positions.

A couple of transfer safeties who stood out in my production model:



Vincent Firenze (Dayton -> Wake Forest) +88.6%

Cam Chapa (Northern Colorado -> Arizona) +87.1%

Corey Myrick (Southern Miss -> Clemson) +75.5%

Mekhai Smith (Lehigh -> Minnesota) + 73.1% — parker fleming (@statsowar) March 24, 2026

There's not much of a better option to replace those guys than a former All-Conference player, regardless of competition level. The move to the Big 12 should only motivate Chapa to prove himself in a power conference, and Arizona stands to benefit greatly from his decision.

The move has benefits for Chapa as well, allowing him to play under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and safeties coach Brett Arce. Gonzales has a background as a safeties coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator. The previous group benefited from his teachings, becoming NFL-caliber players, and he also helped AJ Haulcy become a Freshman All-American at New Mexico. Arce has experience throughout the defense and has helped produce eight NFL draft picks.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats safeties coach Brett Arce against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All that had to have played a role in landing Cam Chapa, and it could turn him from a ballhawk on the back end to a complete NFL-caliber defensive back.