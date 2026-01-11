FCS Transfer Portal Safety Commits to Arizona

The college football transfer portal window has been chaotic so far. More than 4,500 Division I players have entered the portal, and teams have spent the past week and a half working tirelessly to add proven talent to their rosters ahead of the 2026 season.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been highly active in recent days, securing commitments from 11 portal prospects, including a standout FCS safety transfer expected to make an immediate impact for the Wildcats next season.

Arizona Lands Northern Colorado Safety Transfer

On Saturday, Cam Chapa, a safety transfer from Northern Colorado, announced on X that he would be committing to Arizona out of the portal. His commitment to the Wildcats comes after an official visit to Tucson.

Chapa was a zero-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class coming out of Eagle Crest High School in Aurora, Colorado. He had little interest from FBS programs and ultimately committed to Northern Colorado, where he has spent the last two seasons.

As a true freshman in 2024, Chapa was an impact player for the Bears, appearing in all 12 games and recording 83 tackles, two tackles for loss, and four interceptions, earning FCS freshman all-American honors.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with Ayden Garnes (9), Dalton Johnson (43) and Genesis Smith (12) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He followed up his impressive freshman campaign with an even better 2025 season, starting all 11 games he appeared in. Chapa recorded 88 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery, earning FCS Football Central Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Sky honors.

Although Chapa doesn’t hold a transfer ranking from 247Sports or have any Power Four experience, he’s a talented player who has already played in 23 career games and was highly productive at the FCS level.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chapa joins the Wildcats with two years of eligibility remaining. With the loss of key defensive backs like Treydan Stukes, he will likely be an immediate impact player on Brent Brenna’s defense and will see the field often next season.

With the addition of Chapa, Arizona’s 2026 transfer portal class now ranks No. 47 nationally and No. 14 in the Big 12 according to 247Sports. Brennan and his staff have prioritized targeting quality players at positions of need rather than bringing in a large number of portal additions, which should ultimately benefit the Wildcats.

It’s hard to say exactly what Chapa’s role will be for Arizona in 2026, but given how well he performed for Northern Colorado over the past few seasons, Wildcats fans should be fired up about his addition to the defense.

