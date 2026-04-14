Arizona's Gonzales Ready To Copy Last Year's Success
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When Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales took the job in 2025, he was faced with the huge task of turning the group around from one that was at the bottom of the Big 12 into a fearsome one that opposing teams must respect.
He did just that, turning the Wildcats' defense into one that sits at the top of the conference. Gonzales is now in his second year as the defensive coordinator after coaching the linebackers under Brent Brennan. His chaotic defense, which features blitzes from all areas, wreaks havoc on opposing teams.
Gonzales inherited a group ranked 14th in scoring defense and turned them around into the fourth-ranked defense. Gonzales' squad was also ranked first in passing defense and led the league in interceptions. Gonzales was able to make the turnaround by getting his player to buy into the RedLine motto that Brennan speaks of so much.
Now that Gonzales is in his second year as a defensive coordinator, he is looking to replicate last season's success. Doing so is a tall order for Gonzales, especially in a tough conference like the Big 12. If there is anyone up to the challenge, it is Gonzales, and he has the tools to do it.
Gonzales Has Huge Goals This Year
Tunnel Vision for Wildcats
Gonzales' goals last year were simple: make it to the Rose Bowl and finish as the best defense in the country. Although neither one was met, Arizona came really close to the ladder. Now that the Wildcats are a season removed from the previous year, the goal remains the same.
"We finished 13th in the country in yards per play, 19th in yards per game," Gonzales said. "We finished number one in the country in passing defense, number five in the country in passing yards attempted, number seven in the country in passing yards allowed. We want to be number one. We want to be top 10 in all those categories."
"We want to continue to take the ball away and create turnovers. But where we screwed up last year and we weren't good enough was on run defense. The two games that we allowed people to run the football, we lost. They've heard that every day this fall offseason, too. We didn't play well enough against BYU and Houston, and that's why we didn't have a chance to play in the conference championship game. And so, don't let people run the ball."
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.