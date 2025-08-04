Arizona Kicker Finds New Home in NFL Career
Throughout its history, Arizona football has seen many ups and downs with the program making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
As the program gears up for its 122nd season with head coach Brent Brennan entering his second season at the helm, we will be ranking the top five players at each position to get you ready for the 2025 season
Arizona has had a long history of great kickers that have helped the Wildcats win games in clutch moments and make it to the next level and have long careers in the NFL.
The history of kicking at Arizona has been strong with amazing moments that have led to memorable wins over powerhouse programs like Notre Dame, USC and Oklahoma.
One of the best kickers in Arizona history has had a long NFL career and has signed with the Jets in kicker Nick Folk, who will be entering his 18th season.
In the NFL Folk has been one of the most consistent kickers, hitting 8% of his field goal attempts and hitting 96% of his PAT attempts.
While at Arizona, Folk got better each season and in his senior year he hit 75% of his chances while recording 74 punts on the season. Why do the punts matter? Well, that means he was working double the amount of time as a regular kicker.
During the 2006 season, Arizona was in a 13-13 game against BYU at home to open the season against a team that would go on to finish 11-2 and at No. 16 in the final AP Poll. In that game, Folk went 3-for-4 and hit the game-winning 48-yard field goal to complete the upset win.
When looking at the Arizona career, Folk is one of the best kickers in program history Folk is considered one of the top five kickers in the UA.
The NFL has had many great kickers that have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In all, there have been five Hall of Fame kickers in Lou Groza, George Blanda, Jan Stenerud, Morten Andersen and Adam Vinatieri.
Now, guys like Jason Elam, Adam Vanderjag and Justin Tucker have had careers that should land them in Canton. Well, Folk is in the same league of those guys and maybe on the door steps of Canton despite never playing in a Super Bowl.
