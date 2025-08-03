Will Arizona Be Leading For Two 2026 Targets?
The Arizona Wildcats continue to recruit the best of the best in the 2026 class that is uncommitted, as they could be viewed as the leader for two high-caliber prospects in the class.
Arizona Wildcats On SI detailed the two prospects that could be an Arizona lean, depending on what angle you look at it from.
Ejay Tapeni - Defensive Lineman, Uncommitted
Tapeni is one of the better players in the nation that remains uncommitted. For quite some time now one could believe he is one of the most underrated prospects in the class. he has many different offers, but instead of visiting multiple places in the off-season during official visit season, he only visited the Arizona Wildcats officially. Since then there hasn't been too many updates on the trail, but the Wildcats know what they are doing. They are always looking to improve their class, and as long as they continue to hold a top spot for him, and continue to recruit him heavily, they could be on the verge of having a great prospect fall right into their hands.
The other schools that could make a push for the prospect includes the Boise State Broncos who just made the college football playoffs, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The prospect also holds offers from schools like the Colorado State Rams, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, the Oregon State Beavers, the San Jose State Spartans, and many more.
TJ Taylor - Offensive Lineman, Uncommitted, JUCO
Taylor has been a name that has been often discussed among the possible home run landing recruits that are currently on their way to a commitment. Taylor is one of the nation's top players for the offensive line position group. He is in a different boat than Tapeni, as he did take an official visit to another program that was, and still is, recruiting him hard. He took an official visit to the Washington State Cougars. This was his final official visit, as he took a visit to the Arizona Wildcats earlier in the cycle.
He holds offers from many different schools, as he is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the class for JUCO players by 247Sports Composite. This would make him the top offensive tackle prospect. He attends College of the Canyons in California, which isn't very far from the state of Arizona. The Wildcats could be viewed as the leader here as long as they can fight off the Cougars and their staff.
