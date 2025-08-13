What is Mahdi's Role In a Loaded Running Back Room?
The Arizona Wildcats football team now has a nearly completely overhauled running back room for the 2025 season after losing three to the NFL and the transfer portal.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt is fighting for a spot with the Washington Commanders, while Quali Conley is doing the same with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke is currently on the Fresno State Bulldogs after signing with them on January 5 of this year.
Arizona hit the running back room hard over the offseason and signed two running backs from the FCS level and two new freshmen from the state of Texas, a spot that has been on the radar for the Wildcats for some time now.
Mahdi and Portland State transfer Quincy Craig were signed along with freshman Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius 'Corn' Warren. They add depth to a room with Kedrick Reescano as the lone returning scholarship player.
It has been over a week since fall training camp started up and it looks like the Wildcats may have solved their problems when it comes to rushing the ball; however, only time and results on the field will tell.
Ismail Mahdi is one of the running backs who was brought over from the transfer portal and has looked the part of an experienced FBS running back thus far.
The 5-foot-9, 188-pound transfer out of Texas State burst onto the scene in spring training camp and has been taking first and second team reps during the fall.
Mahdi was dynamic to say the least in two years with the Bobcats, totaling 2322 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns with three receiving scores on 44 passes during that time.
His versatility and shifty play style have gotten him noticed by running backs coach Alonzo Carter. He was also put on the Paul Hornung preseason watchlist for this upcoming season.
"It's starting to slow down, because in spring, you can tell when he got here, he was a little overwhelmed. I thought he wasn't being his natural self, but now he comes back, had a full summer to just really understand the offense, get in the weight room, be around Quincy (Craig) and Ked (Reescano) and in fall camp, he's looking really good, he's starting to feel like himself. I'm excited to see what he's going to bring to the offense."
Mahdi had a similar answer for his elevation from the spring to the fall camp. What made him better was "understanding the playbook room more, just getting into a new playbook and adjustment to the system."
A player does not get onto the Hornung watchlist for being one-dimensional. Mahdi led the FCS in all-purpose yards with 2169 in 2023.
His 22 attempts at kickoff returns, with 563 yards and a touchdown that year, show that he is a do-it-all kind of player willing to do what is needed for the team.
"We know, we know what he is, kick returner, but the way he runs the ball, when he catches the ball, it's special. It's different," Carter said. "He can be a home run hitter, whether it be catching the ball, out of a swing out the backfield, or running a 67-yard run. He brings that to the table, and I think now that he's starting to find his lane and find his confidence, you'll see some special things out of him."
Mahdi has also taken on a leadership mentality over the summer, mentoring freshman Cornelius Warren.
"I like Warren," Mahdi said. "He's a learner. He wants to get out there and just learn and get into the playbook and just wants to get out there and make plays. He just wants to get out there and play. He's just really a football player."
The Wildcats are highly likely to run a by-committee system for the running backs when the season begins on August 30.
Whoever starts on the field first is yet to be determined.
Give our page a follow to keep track of Arizona during fall camp and the season later on. Click the link here to find our social media page.