Arizona Offensive Storylines To Watch Entering Summer Camp

The Arizona Wildcats spring practice sessions concluded with a lively showcase this past Saturday, and now they will look to build on the momentum from a successful 2025 season and an even better offseason. In that offseason, the Wildcats' front office extended head coach Brent Brennan's contract and signed three of their coordinators to keep them around for at least one more year.

Now is the time for the Wildcats to focus on preparing for the start of the 2026 season and continuing the outstanding work they have put in during the spring portion of training camp. Many of Arizona's players will be available after rehabbing injuries, and the newcomers will be put to the test to see if they have what it takes to make the roster.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates with offensive coordinator Seth Doege after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Building off of a huge 9-4 season that saw the Wildcats end as the No. 21-ranked team in the country seems like a very tall task, but Brennan and company are more than up to it. With summer training camp fast approaching, let's take a look at what to expect before it rolls around.

A Rejuvenated Running Back Room

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's running game was perhaps one of the most surprising improvements during the 2025 season, and it has the privilege of welcoming back two of its feature ball carriers from that year. Two other sophomores are expected to see a heavier workload as they have proven that they can compete at the collegiate level, along with one transfer.

Sophomores Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius Warren are two explosive second-year players and possess the skills to terrorize opposing defenses. Seniors Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig were a part of a three-back committee and will most likely split carries yet again. Both Craig and Reescano were limited during spring practices, but should be at full health when summer sessions begin.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's new addition, Antwan Roberts, will also be put in the mix. While at Marshall, Roberts carried the ball 90 times for 512 yards and four touchdowns. At 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, Roberts has the frame to be a dominating player coming out of the backfield.

Fierce Competition on the Offensive Line

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ka'ena Decambra (52) and Chubba Maae (55) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The offensive line played a huge part in the Wildcats success through the air and on the ground, and it was not by accident. Players such as Alexander Doost and Chubba Ma'ae on the interior made it easy for running backs to squeeze through the gaps and pick up key first downs, while Tristan Bounds and Ty Buchanan kept Noah Fifita protected from oncoming edge rushers.

Center Ka'ena Decambra anchored the line and will potentially be doing the same on the Arizona Cardinals after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buchanan, Ma'ae, and Decambra are all gone, but Bounds and Doost remain, which is already a good start in the trenches. Rhino Tapa'atoutai was moved inside, indicating he may get the starting job there if everything goes right for the redshirt junior.

With Bounds most likely manning the right tackle position, it will be interesting to see who will take over on the left. Matthew Lado did a stellar job filling in for Bounds when he went down with a season-ending ankle injury, but Louis Akpa has received much praise from the coaching staff as one of the most improved players on the roster.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The battle at the center will be an exciting one between Grayson Stovall and Zach Henning. While Stovall has been on the Wildcats roster for quite some time. Henning came over from Washington and started at that spot towards the end of the season in a tough Big 10 conference. Both tackle and center will be two spots to keep an eye on when summer training camp begins.