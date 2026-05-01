Arizona Offensive Transfers Ready To Be Noticed

The Arizona Wildcats are looking to build on what was a successful year, going 9-4 despite most fans and analysts expecting a worse record. Arizona is now preparing for another highly successful campaign and turning the program into one feared by many opposing teams in the Big 12.

The Wildcats have many returning players to help continue the success seen last season. Standouts such as Tre Spivey, Kedrick Reescano, Noah Fifita, and more are coming back for at least one more year.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is safe to say that the Wildcats have a ton of veteran leadership on the offense, but let's not leave out those who are just coming in and looking to make a splash at their new home. Let's take a look at some offensive players who could end up making the leap and becoming a key piece of the offense.

Antwan Roberts-Running Back

Marshall running back Antwan Roberts (44) carries the ball as Middle Tennessee linebacker Muaaz Byard (35) puts on the pressure during MTSU's Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts joins an already loaded running back room, which just came off a season where major improvements were made from being a bottom-level team in 2024. The likes of Reescano, Quincy Craig, Wesley Yarbrough, and Cornelius Warren already show the amount of depth at the position.

Even so, Roberts is a determined player with the size, speed, and physicality to stand out. Roberts brings to Arizona a 6-foot, 202-pound frame that can run right through an opposing player or by him.

Marshall running back Antwan Roberts (44) carries the ball as Middle Tennessee safety Juwon Gaston (22) dives for a tackle during MTSU's Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Roberts ran for 512 yards and four touchdowns on the Thundering Herd, and his numbers could very well go up with a better offensive line. Brent Brennan will most likely be going with a committee approach again this year, but Roberts has the talent to be one of the feature backs.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DJ Jordan-Wide Receiver

Jordan was a highly touted receiver coming out of Chatsworth, CA, and decided to sign with USC to begin his football career. After a less-than-mediocre season in which he caught only 5 passes for 38 yards, he chose to transfer to a program that could better use his skill set.

Jordan is a speedy receiver who coaches say has a ton of talent, and Arizona could be the place where he finally gets to show it. It will be tough for him to break through, given that Tre Spivey, Gio Richardson, and Chris Hunter are veterans who are already very familiar with the scheme, but if Jordan has a successful summer training camp, he will be right there to compete with them.

Cole Rusk-Tight End

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) pulls on the jersey of Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

A long, rangy tight end with the ability to both line up as a receiver and block in the run game, Rusk has all the ability to become just what Josh Miller and Doege are looking for. Miller has said before that he prefers his tight ends to have the versatility to slot out when the play calls for it, and Rusk is that guy.

In Arizona's spring showcase, Rusk made some impressive catches in the middle of the field. Although the showcase was more of a glorified practice, and the live rounds did not last long, the effort and playmaking were on full display.

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) and defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Rusk transferred from Illinois, where his father went, after posting a 19-catch, 217-yard, one-touchdown season. Now that it is his final year, he is looking to show off his range of talent before it is all said and done.