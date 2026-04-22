How Arizona's Receiving Room Progressing Through Spring Practices

When Seth Doege was hired as the offensive coordinator in place of Dino Babers, he was on a mission to turn the offense around and make it one that is to be taken seriously in the Big 12. That plan came into fruition as his up-tempo balanced attack made it hard for opposing teams to deal with.

Doege's offense finished sixth in the conference, fourth in passing, and third in scoring. Doege brought the same formula from his time in the same position at Marshall, implementing a strong passing game that utilizes the run when needed.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates with offensive coordinator Seth Doege after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Doege has become an offensive guru, bringing experience from Bowling Green, USC, Purdue, Ole Miss, and the previously mentioned Thundering Herd. It will be Doege's second year as Arizona's offensive coordinator, something that will benefit quarterback Noah Fifita greatly, as it will be his first time at the college level that he has had the same coordinator for two consecutive years.

As the Wildcats begin their fifth week of spring training camp, the offense has begun to take form and get back into football shape. The receiving unit has the chance to evolve into an even better one from last season, as it will have one more season with a returning quarterback, three wide receivers, and a new group of tight ends.

Doege's Assessment of Wide Receiver Room

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Chris Hunter (11) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Daniel James (25) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The wide receiving corps may have lost some key pieces in Luke Wysong, Javin Whatley, and Kris Hutson, but the returning players show promise of carrying over the same success as Tre Spivey is slated to take a huge leap in the upcoming season and showcase the skills that make him "Very explosive." Doege added, " Very violent with the ball in the air."

Giovanni Richardson, who made a few key starts last season, is also slated to play a much bigger role in the 2026 season. Richardson's progression through spring practices has made him a key player who has "Mastered what we're trying to do in that slot position."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Senior Chris Hunter and sophomore Isaiah Mizell are also expected to play a huge part in the offense. along with the newcomers. Jordan Ross (Colorado State), DJ Jordan (USC), and Rodney Gallagher (West Virginia) will all contribute to what may be a potent passing game.

A Young Tight End Room

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Sam Olson (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The tight ends of Arizona were slated to play a big part in the offense last season, with big weapons such as Tyler Powell, Sam Olson, Cam Barmore, and Keyan Burnett possessing the ability to block in the run game and catch in the passing game

Powell has returned after a season-ending injury kept him out of the 2025 season, but both Sam Olson and Keyan Burnett are no longer with the program. Burnett opted to redshirt in the middle of the season and transferred. Olson is looking to make it to the NFL after his senior season.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Sam Olson (84) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona added three new tight ends to the program who fit the exact mold of what Doege and Josh Miller want. All three are long, rangy players who possess the skills to slot out and be an extra receiver for Noah Fifita.

Cole Rusk, Shane King, and Arthur Ban could all contribute to the Wildcats' passing game, along with freshmen Henry Gabalis and Kellen Ford (Redshirt). While it is a loaded room, it is a young room. Rusk has played some big-time football at times, and you can see that show up in practice. His maturity is a little bit ahead of the others."

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) and defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Both King and Gabalis have shown that they are more than capable of playing in Doege's system. What makes them special to Doege is "Their route running, how explosive they are, when they really do run away from a man coverage player. [We're] Doing some really cool things with those guys and their ability to separate has been fun to watch."

Only time will tell who will start on the field for the Wildcats. One thing is for certain: Doege is preparing both receivers and tight ends to be the best version of themselves when the season begins.