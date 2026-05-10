Arizona Offers Top Texas Quarterback in 2028 Class

Arizona Wildcats football is looking ahead to the future and has offered 3-star quarterback Trey Wright. This past week, on May 6, the Wildcats extended an offer to Wright.

Wright is from Frisco and attends Frisco Lone Star High School. The 5-foot-11 quarterback is ranked as the No. 25 quarterback in the nation and the No. 37 prospect in the state of Texas.

Wright Dominated Sophomore Season

Wright is coming off a standout sophomore season that got scouts across the country talking. He threw for 4,062 passing yards, which is the second most in the country among all 2028 quarterbacks. Wright totaled more than 5,800 yards, which was the most in the nation by any quarterback.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wright’s 43 touchdown passes and 1,798 rushing yards proved he is one of the most dynamic players in his class. The sophomore phenom led his high school to its first state championship game since 2015.

His terrific season earned him multiple awards. Wright was named 5-5A District MVP, Dallas All-Area Newcomer of the Year, and a MaxPreps All-American.

2028 QB Sophomore Varsity Season

⭐️Unanimous 5-5A DISTRICT MVP

⭐️Max Preps ALL-AMERICAN

⭐️Dallas All Area NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

⭐️5800+ Total Yards - MOST IN THE COUNTRY

⭐️4,062 Passing Yards - 19th most in the country & 3rd most in DFW (2nd most in the country among all 2028s)… pic.twitter.com/aNgLH43Q5g — Trey Wright (@itsTreyW3) January 25, 2026

The Wildcats are not the only team that has offered the dual-threat quarterback. In fact, almost half of the Big 12 Conference has extended an offer to Wright. Kansas, Houston, Cincinnati, and Baylor have all offered Wright, along with the Wildcats.

Wildcats Have Advantage

Clear your calendars. We'll see you in the fall 😼 pic.twitter.com/pblSg2pOnO — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 21, 2026

Arizona offering Wright as a sophomore may pay huge dividends in the long run. He is just a sophomore, and he is putting up numbers that rank at or near the top in the country. Wright is only going to get better from here on out.

Big football programs are going to be all over Wright in the next year or two if he continues on the path he is currently on. With the Wildcats offering Wright after his sophomore season, that may sway his decision once it comes time to pick a school, and he remembers who believed in him from the start.

Wright’s Future in Tucson

Noah Fifita , the Wildcats’ current quarterback, is one of the top quarterbacks in the conference. He threw for 3,228 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Fifita led the Wildcats to a 9-4 record after a disappointing 2024 season.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Wright wants to get a glimpse into his future, then look right at Fifita. Head coach Brent Brennan has shown he can lead a quarterback on the right track. The sophomore quarterback may just be the next great Wildcats quarterback if he chooses Tucson when it comes time to make his decision.