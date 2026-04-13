Oglesby Talks Position Battle in Spring Practice

Arizona had a great bounce-back season last year, as they went 9-4 and made the Holiday Bowl. That was a shock, after the program went 4-8 the year prior, in the Wildcats' first season in the Big 12.

Fans were worried after the program performed, making the switch to a new conference. Head coach Brent Brennan silenced any doubt about how his team would perform with a great follow-up season.

𝙎𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚@CoachOglesby shares insight on some notable changes to the Offensive Line this spring. pic.twitter.com/F5bW5P3cJW — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 12, 2026

The Wildcats averaged 31.5 points a game last season, which ranked them No. 31 nationally in scoring. This just put them 0.1 behind the national title runner-up, Miami.

Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 3,228 yards and 29 touchdowns. Ismali Mahdi was the Wildcats' leading rusher with 859 yards and four touchdowns. It was a good season offensively from the Wildcats, but none of it could have been possible without the offensive line.

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Three Transfers, One Freshman

The offensive line room has seen some change this offseason, with three transfers and one freshman coming in. The Wildcats' offensive line coach, Josh Oglesby, discussed how his offensive line group has impressed him thus far through spring practice.

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“The biggest things that have been awesome to see is just the group come together. In today’s college football there’s new pieces that get added each and every year. The group has really gelled together to be just that… a group,” Oglesby said.

Oglesby talked about how the older guys are teaching and showing the newcomers how it is done at Arizona and what it means to be a Wildcat.

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“Those new guys that are getting brought along by the older guys are starting to learn our ways, our techniques, our calls, all of that type of stuff, and it’s been really cool to see.”

Rhino Switches From Tackle to Guard

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Rhino Tapa’atoutai , Wildcats' current guard, was switched to the position this season after formally playing tackle for the team. He should be used to changing roles, as he started as a defensive lineman in high school before making the switch to the o-line. Oglesby gave an insight into Tapa’atoutai’s transition from tackle to guard this spring.

“The one thing you always get with Rhino is awesome energy. The guy is truly the heart and soul of the room; everyone looks to him to be the juice guy. Him moving inside has been awesome for him, because now it gives us an opportunity to have just more leaders in the middle.”

Clear your calendars. We'll see you in the fall 😼 pic.twitter.com/pblSg2pOnO — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 21, 2026

Position Battle for Starting Center Spot

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Grayson Stovall and Zach Henning are in a spring battle for the opportunity at the starting center spot. The role opened up after last year's starter, Ka'ena Decambra , graduated. Oglesby spoke on how the position battle is shaking up.

“It’s been healthy competition between both of them. They help each other out; there’s really no animosity between the two. It’s been awesome to see how one pushes the other, and how they help each other. It’s really elevated not only them, but our whole room.”