Rhino Tapa'atoutai Details Excitement Over Position Change

As college football players advance in their careers, it's become quite common for them to try out different positions to find the best uses for their skills and the best fits for their teams and potential futures in the professional ranks.

This offseason, the Arizona Wildcats have decided to try that with offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai, moving the redshirt junior from left tackle to left guard.

"We felt really strong about the move, and that was something we talked to Rhino about, and Rhino was on board," offensive coordinator Seth Doege said earlier this week. "We told him, 'If we put you inside, it probably gives you a better chance to play longer, and it's probably more of a natural fit for you.' He agreed. He's bought into it, and I think it's going to give us a little more depth inside."

Moving Tapa'atoutai

Changing positions is nothing new for Tapa'atoutai. During his high school days, he started out as a defensive lineman and didn't switch to offense until his senior year. However, that didn't stop him from earning plenty of Division I scholarship offers. Upon arriving at Arizona, though, he was entrenched as an offensive tackle.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai (59) after suffering an injury against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tapa'atoutai got a real chance to show what he could do as the starting left tackle for the Wildcats in 2024. Yet, his season was cut short by a torn ACL just six games into the campaign. His recovery took quite a while, and he eventually returned to the lineup against Kansas State last season, as a shade of his former self.

"He had some moments where he looked like himself and some moments where he looked like, 'Oh. no. I'm not ready,'" Doege recalled. "I think that shook his confidence a little bit. Just looking at his skill set -- how strong he is and how explosive he is -- it just seems like he's a better fit at guard, and we felt like, if we could move him to guard, that replaces a need for us anyway."

If the goal was to re-establish his confidence, it seems to be working so far. Tapa'atoutai has been tabbed as the replacement for Chubba Maae at left guard, and he loves the challenge.

"It's been really good so far," Tapa'atoutai told the media earlier this week. "Obviously new, but definitely an easier world compared to tackle. I'm really just excited for the future and moving forward in that spot. They could put me anywhere and I'll go do it."

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai (59) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But what makes the junior so excited about the switch?

"The game moves much faster on the inside," he added. "You don't have as much time as you do compared to tackle. At tackle, you're on an island, and you're setting the depth of the pocket, but interior-wise, you're setting the width, and you're getting your hands dirty a lot quicker and faster. I'm not really complaining about that. Sign me up."

Where It Leaves Arizona at Offensive Tackle

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Tristan Bounds (71) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tapa'atoutai's move fills one hole on the offensive line, but moving the starting left tackle to guard leaves questions on the perimeter. Still, Arizona feels comfortable with its solutions: rolling out Matthew Lado at left tackle and Tristan Bounds on the right side.