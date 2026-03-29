Rhino Tapa'atoutai Details Excitement Over Position Change
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As college football players advance in their careers, it's become quite common for them to try out different positions to find the best uses for their skills and the best fits for their teams and potential futures in the professional ranks.
This offseason, the Arizona Wildcats have decided to try that with offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai, moving the redshirt junior from left tackle to left guard.
"We felt really strong about the move, and that was something we talked to Rhino about, and Rhino was on board," offensive coordinator Seth Doege said earlier this week. "We told him, 'If we put you inside, it probably gives you a better chance to play longer, and it's probably more of a natural fit for you.' He agreed. He's bought into it, and I think it's going to give us a little more depth inside."
Moving Tapa'atoutai
Changing positions is nothing new for Tapa'atoutai. During his high school days, he started out as a defensive lineman and didn't switch to offense until his senior year. However, that didn't stop him from earning plenty of Division I scholarship offers. Upon arriving at Arizona, though, he was entrenched as an offensive tackle.
Tapa'atoutai got a real chance to show what he could do as the starting left tackle for the Wildcats in 2024. Yet, his season was cut short by a torn ACL just six games into the campaign. His recovery took quite a while, and he eventually returned to the lineup against Kansas State last season, as a shade of his former self.
"He had some moments where he looked like himself and some moments where he looked like, 'Oh. no. I'm not ready,'" Doege recalled. "I think that shook his confidence a little bit. Just looking at his skill set -- how strong he is and how explosive he is -- it just seems like he's a better fit at guard, and we felt like, if we could move him to guard, that replaces a need for us anyway."
If the goal was to re-establish his confidence, it seems to be working so far. Tapa'atoutai has been tabbed as the replacement for Chubba Maae at left guard, and he loves the challenge.
"It's been really good so far," Tapa'atoutai told the media earlier this week. "Obviously new, but definitely an easier world compared to tackle. I'm really just excited for the future and moving forward in that spot. They could put me anywhere and I'll go do it."
But what makes the junior so excited about the switch?
"The game moves much faster on the inside," he added. "You don't have as much time as you do compared to tackle. At tackle, you're on an island, and you're setting the depth of the pocket, but interior-wise, you're setting the width, and you're getting your hands dirty a lot quicker and faster. I'm not really complaining about that. Sign me up."
Where It Leaves Arizona at Offensive Tackle
Tapa'atoutai's move fills one hole on the offensive line, but moving the starting left tackle to guard leaves questions on the perimeter. Still, Arizona feels comfortable with its solutions: rolling out Matthew Lado at left tackle and Tristan Bounds on the right side.
Both have seen plenty of playing time under the current coaching staff. While Lado is the younger player, he has appeared in 16 games for the Wildcats over the last two seasons. Bounds is in his sixth collegiate season and played 10 games for the Wildcats last season, his first year in Tucson.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.