Why Fifita's Loyalty Will Propel Arizona Football in 2026

After the Arizona Wildcats' loss to the SMU Mustangs in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl, the futures of many players remained uncertain. One thing did remain clear: quarterback Noah Fifita was coming back for one last run.

Fifita ended his junior campaign with 3,229 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also breaking the all-time record for the most passing touchdowns, surpassing Arizona legend Nick Foles. The 2025 season was a significant improvement over 2024, when he threw for 2958 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

A lot of those improvements can be attributed to a greatly improved wide receiving corps, an offensive coordinator who established a system that fits his skill set, and an overall willingness to become a much better quarterback.

Now that offensive coordinator Seth Doege returned to Arizona , and many of its wide receivers are coming back, there is plenty to look forward to for Fifita. With spring practice finally starting, Fifita is ready to prepare for that final run with the Wildcats.

Second Year With Doege

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates with offensive coordinator Seth Doege after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It has been clear that Arizona's hiring of Doege as the offensive coordinator was a huge morale boost not only for Fifita but for the offense as a whole. Fifita's relationship with Doege has grown into one that the senior quarterback says is about more than football.

"I think my leadership's grown in my own way and I give coach Doege and coach Brennan a lot of credit for that because they've pushed me into that leadership role," Fifita said. "They've allowed me to do it my own way and I think coach Dei um miss in uh particular kind of shown me how to do it his kind of way and I've been able to branch off and kind of do my own."

Playing With More Confidence

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (1) scrambles for a first down against Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throwing 12 interceptions in 2024 can make a quarterback question himself, but Fifita is no regular quarterback. Making the jump from 18 touchdowns to 29 while also dropping his interceptions from 12 to just six is no easy feat.

Doege's hiring is not the only reason Fifita became a better quarterback. He did so by putting in the work during the offseason and trusting his arm. With spring practice back up, Fifita will only sharpen his skills and might become much better than he was a season ago.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I've been able to play more confident," Fifita said. "I've been able to play faster. Guys, today were telling me that the ball was getting out super fast. And to be honest, I didn't really realize that. Just playing in the offense, playing in the scheme, trusting Coach Doege's coaching points allows you to play free. And at the end of the day, the scheme just works."

Leaving a Legacy

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

No matter what is on the line, whether it is breaking all the records or winning bowl games, Fifita is mostly determined to leave a positive legacy that future players can strive to achieve.

"I love Arizona and there's a reason I've chosen, I mean, we've chosen as a team," Fifita said. "This day and age, the transfer portal is real for players and for coaches at the end of the day. People, everybody, you could probably go in the locker room and everybody's had an opportunity to leave and everybody's either chosen to come here or chosen to stay here."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images