Arizona's Path to Victory Against Long Island

Arizona earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region after a terrific season. The Wildcats went 32-2 and won the Big 12 Tournament. Tommy Lloyd has made the Big 12 title game in his first two years in the conference.

The Wildcats will take on No. 16 seed Long Island University on Friday afternoon in the Round of 64. Lloyd and company are massive favorites over the Sharks, but anything can happen around this time of year in college basketball.

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Let’s take a look at Arizona’s path to victory over Long Island.

Stay the Course

1️⃣ in the West pic.twitter.com/8oYKf0B0g1 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

A No. 16 seed has only defeated a No. 1 seed two times in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Before 2018, No. 1 seeds had a perfect 135-0 record against No. 16 seeds. The Wildcats have to stay true to their game and take care of business. Lloyd mentioned earlier in the week that they are not treating this game any differently from other games.

“We’re treating everything the same,” Lloyd said. “We’re not doing anything different this week. We’re not going to practice any different this week. We’re just going to do everything the same. We’re going to double down on what we’ve done all year, double down on a strong culture, double down on respecting our opponents and valuing preparation. Then we’re excited for Friday afternoon.”

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The Wildcats are on an impressive nine-game winning streak, including wins over Iowa State and Houston twice. Lloyd has his squad playing like the best team in the country right now and has had this success all season long.

The Sharks should have no opportunity to even get close to knocking off the Wildcats. If Lloyd keeps his guys focused and motivated, then the Sharks will be sent home packing.

It all starts Friday morning!!! pic.twitter.com/TUdif4fBxT — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 16, 2026

Blitz out the Gate

The Wildcats' talent level should overwhelm the Sharks and put them out early. The No. 1 seed Wildcats have multiple wins where they have won by 20 or more points. This Round of 64 should be another win to add to that counter.

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