Examining Arizona's Next Moves After Resigning Motiejus Krivas

Center Motiejus Krivas announced earlier on Monday that he will be returning to the Arizona Wildcats after rumors of him potentially joining Koa Peat and Brayden Burries in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The news couldn't have come at a better time, as Arizona has already lost Dwayne Aristode and Sidi Gueye to the transfer portal. Gueye will continue his collegiate career at the University of Santa Clara, and Aristode is still seeking his next team.

Go ahead and add him to your preseason POY watch list now.



Mount Krivas is back! pic.twitter.com/lKvkoFPExc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 27, 2026

Krivas was slated to be a first-round draft pick after averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds across all 39 games he played. The 7-foot-2 Lithuanian also landed on the All-Big 12 first team and the All-Defensive team after a 2024 season in which he suffered a lower-leg injury that ended his year.

Keeping Krivas for one more season is huge for head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats, as they will have a veteran presence on the floor and an imposing big man who is relentless in the paint and on the glass. Now that Arizona has gotten its star center back for his senior year, let's take a look at what the next point of attack should be for the Wildcats.

A Second Big Man

Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) fights for space Saturday, April 4, 2026, under the basket during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Krivas needed to take a break, albeit a rare occasion in a game, Arizona relied on either Tobe Awaka or Gueye to fill in and keep the offense rolling. Now that both players are gone, along with Peat, who occasionally filled in at center, the Wildcats will need to search for another center/forward.

Massamba Diop would be a highly viable option for the Wildcats to pursue. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound center from Senegal averaged 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while with Arizona State during the 2025 season.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) grabs a rebound against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While Diop has a menacing frame in the paint and is a dominating scorer, his rebounding game could be polished a bit more before the start of the 2026 season. Should Arizona pursue him, he will be a great backup who could also play at the power forward position.

Sterngth at the Power Forward Spot

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Allen Graves out of Santa Clara could be a lofty pickup for the Wildcats and help them make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Graves averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 points for the Broncos. Although Graves is not as tall as Krivas, he is still a powerful big man in the front court and could play both power forward and center.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound freshman declared for the NBA Draft, but if he decides to test the transfer portal instead, it might be in Arizona's best interest to pursue him aggressively. Graves matches the Wildcats' identity: an old-fashioned team that dominates in the paint and crashes the glass with malice.