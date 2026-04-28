Examining Arizona's Next Moves After Resigning Motiejus Krivas
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Center Motiejus Krivas announced earlier on Monday that he will be returning to the Arizona Wildcats after rumors of him potentially joining Koa Peat and Brayden Burries in the upcoming NBA Draft.
The news couldn't have come at a better time, as Arizona has already lost Dwayne Aristode and Sidi Gueye to the transfer portal. Gueye will continue his collegiate career at the University of Santa Clara, and Aristode is still seeking his next team.
Krivas was slated to be a first-round draft pick after averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds across all 39 games he played. The 7-foot-2 Lithuanian also landed on the All-Big 12 first team and the All-Defensive team after a 2024 season in which he suffered a lower-leg injury that ended his year.
Keeping Krivas for one more season is huge for head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats, as they will have a veteran presence on the floor and an imposing big man who is relentless in the paint and on the glass. Now that Arizona has gotten its star center back for his senior year, let's take a look at what the next point of attack should be for the Wildcats.
A Second Big Man
When Krivas needed to take a break, albeit a rare occasion in a game, Arizona relied on either Tobe Awaka or Gueye to fill in and keep the offense rolling. Now that both players are gone, along with Peat, who occasionally filled in at center, the Wildcats will need to search for another center/forward.
Massamba Diop would be a highly viable option for the Wildcats to pursue. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound center from Senegal averaged 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while with Arizona State during the 2025 season.
While Diop has a menacing frame in the paint and is a dominating scorer, his rebounding game could be polished a bit more before the start of the 2026 season. Should Arizona pursue him, he will be a great backup who could also play at the power forward position.
Sterngth at the Power Forward Spot
Allen Graves out of Santa Clara could be a lofty pickup for the Wildcats and help them make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Graves averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 points for the Broncos. Although Graves is not as tall as Krivas, he is still a powerful big man in the front court and could play both power forward and center.
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound freshman declared for the NBA Draft, but if he decides to test the transfer portal instead, it might be in Arizona's best interest to pursue him aggressively. Graves matches the Wildcats' identity: an old-fashioned team that dominates in the paint and crashes the glass with malice.
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.