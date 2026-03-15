Arizona March Madness Hub: Seed, Schedule, Opponent and Path to Final Four

Arizona is going dancing, ladies and gentlemen. The Wildcats went 32-2 on the season and capped it off with a Big 12 championship. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has his group playing like the best team in the country.

After coming off a heartbreaking Sweet 16 loss to Duke last season, the Wildcats are on the path to revenge.

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No. 1 seed in West region

The Wildcats secured the No. 1 seed in the West Region with the terrific season they had. This is the program's first No. 1 seed since 2022, when they got knocked out in the Sweet 16.

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This roster is one of the best the program has ever seen, as they are arguably the deepest team in the nation.

First Round Schedule

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The Wildcats will play on Friday against Long Island University, as they earned the 16 seed in the West Region. The Wildcats open up as 29.5-point favorites over the Sharks.

No. 16 Long Island

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The Sharks will be the first opponent in the Wildcats' path. They went 24-10 this season and won the Northeast Conference tournament. This will be the first appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Sharks since 2018. They are 0-7 all-time in the tournament.

The Sharks spread the ball around as they have four players who average double-digit points. They have played three Power Four teams this season and have lost all three games by an average of 22 points.

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It has been a good season for the Sharks, but it will come to an end when they run up against the Wildcats. Lloyd and company will be overwhelming for the Sharks as they have not seen a beast like the Wildcats all season.

Path to Final Four

In the Round of 32 would be the winner of Villanova versus Utah State. Nova finished third in the Big East and will be favored over the Aggies as they are the eight seed over the nine.

Sweet 16

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Arizona should take care of business regardless of the winner of that game. Then up next would be the Sweet 16. The two favorites to come out of the West Region in the Sweet 16 are Wisconsin and Arkansas.

Both teams are on a roll right now, as they are two of the hottest teams in the country. This round will not be a cakewalk for the Wildcats. No matter who they play, it will be a true test.

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With that said, the Wildcats look like the best team in the nation right now, especially coming off victories over Iowa State and Houston to capture the Big 12 championship. The Wildcats would use their star power and physical defense to advance.

Elite Eight

The No. 1 seed out West is @ArizonaMBB.



The Wildcats will face 16-seed LIU in the Round of 64 pic.twitter.com/b0C42HNgEp — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 15, 2026

The two most likely options in the Elite Eight for the Wildcats are Purdue and Gonzaga. The Boilermakers shot way up in seeding after winning the Big Ten after defeating Michigan. This would be a battle for the Wildcats if they faced the Boilermakers.

The Bulldogs have some quality wins this season, but the Boilermakers have defeated multiple ranked teams along the way to the tournament.

BREAKING: Arkansas is the four-seed in the West Region, headed by Arizona.



The Razorbacks travel to Portland to face Hawai'i, and will play either Wisconsin or High Point if they advance. pic.twitter.com/jBzCEIPnvG — Michael Main (@MichaelMain__) March 15, 2026

Final Four: Worst Case May Come True

Finally, the Final Four. The worst-case scenario for the Wildcats may become a reality. The Cyclones earned the second seed in the Midwest Region. The winner of the West and Midwest regions would face off in the Final Four.

THE ARIZONA WILDCATS SECURE THE NO. 1 SEED IN THE WEST REGION 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oj9Pc19KeG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 15, 2026