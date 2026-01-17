Peat, Burries Named to Prestigious Midseason Watch List

A pair of standout Arizona freshmen are earning midseason praise for their performance this season, as Koa Peat and Brayden Burries have been named to the Wayman Tisdale Award Midseason Watch List.

The Wayman Tisdale Award is handed out to the country’s top freshman basketball player. Peat and Burries have both been tremendous freshmen talents for an Arizona team that has been the best in the country up to this point.

Peat and Burries are the top-two leading scorers for Arizona this season, with Peat averaging 15.1 points per game, and Burries averaging 14.1. Burries has showcased his all-around scoring ability, while Peat has showcased his physicality in the paint and quickness on his drives to the basket, making the pair a dynamic duo for one of the best teams in the country .

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As a result, both players have seen themselves pop up on many mock NBA Drafts as first-round picks in next year’s draft, with Peat in particular getting some attention as a possible lottery pick.

Arizona boasts impressive resume

The freshmen duo have been key to Arizona’s blazing 17-0 start to the season, one of just three remaining undefeated teams in the country. The Wildcats also boast plenty of impressive victories this season, going 6-0 in Quad 1 games, and 2-0 in Quad 2 games.

Peat and Burries’ performances have helped catapult the Wildcats to the top spot of the AP Poll after starting the season ranked #13. They’ve remained at the top of the poll for the past six weeks, and there is little to indicate that they’ll give it up anytime soon.

The Wildcats were challenged plenty in their non-conference schedule, snatching five wins over ranked opponents. They’ve continued their dominance so far in conference play, with blowout wins over Utah, TCU, and Kansas State along with a 7-point victory over Arizona State.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Wildcats at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

They’ve still yet to see some of the top teams in the Big 12 such as BYU, Houston and Iowa State, but if their non-conference schedule is any indication, they should handle business just fine. The Wildcats have earned wins over Florida, Auburn, Alabama, UConn, and UCLA so far this season.

Arizona has all the makings of a national championship contender this season, with their two star freshmen leading the charge. After falling in the Sweet Sixteen last season, Tommy Lloyd’s squad is fooling around this year as they look to claim their second national title in program history.