Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast: UA Training Camp Talk
The energy at practice was high, loud despite the team not even in full pads, or in shells at this point in time. The pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Although there was no contact and players weren’t in shells, there were still takeaways to be made with what the media was able to see throughout the duration of the day.
Three Observations
Defensive Line's Day
- Throughout training camp, we have seen an even amount of success for the offensive line and defensive line, winning multiple battles throughout the day and the whole camp.
- However, practice five was dominated by the defense line, which created absolute havoc in the backfield not only against the run, but against the passing game as well.
- It wasn't just one player causing issues for the offensive line, but the one that stood out the most was Chase Kennedy, who came flying in from multiple different directions.
Coaching Energy
- Last season, it felt that Brennnan and his staff had a happy-go-lucky feeling when it came to camp, leaving you to wonder if that was some of the issues caused when the team faced adversity during the season.
- Now, that has changed. There is a fire there in the coaching staff that wasn't there the previous season and it's rubbing off on the team.
Noah Fifita
- Since the coaching change to Brennan, Fifita really hasn't looked comfortable with the offense and has struggled throughout camps and last year's season.
- However, during the fifth day of camp under offensive coordinator Doege, Fifita looked great and was throwing the ball with poise and confidence, slinging the pigskin all over the field and attacking all three levels.
