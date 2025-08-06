Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast: UA Training Camp Talk

Arizona is gearing up for the 2025 season with the team in the middle of training camp testing out what they have on the roster and finalizing depth chart spots.

Troy Hutchison

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The energy at practice was high, loud despite the team not even in full pads, or in shells at this point in time. The pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.

Although there was no contact and players weren’t in shells, there were still takeaways to be made with what the media was able to see throughout the duration of the day.

Arizona defensive line
Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Braxton Burmeister (5) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea (98) during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Three Observations

Defensive Line's Day

  • Throughout training camp, we have seen an even amount of success for the offensive line and defensive line, winning multiple battles throughout the day and the whole camp. 
  • However, practice five was dominated by the defense line, which created absolute havoc in the backfield not only against the run, but against the passing game as well. 
  • It wasn't just one player causing issues for the offensive line, but the one that stood out the most was Chase Kennedy, who came flying in from multiple different directions.

Coaching Energy

  • Last season, it felt that Brennnan and his staff had a happy-go-lucky feeling when it came to camp, leaving you to wonder if that was some of the issues caused when the team faced adversity during the season. 
  • Now, that has changed. There is a fire there in the coaching staff that wasn't there the previous season and it's rubbing off on the team.

Noah Fifita

  • Since the coaching change to Brennan, Fifita really hasn't looked comfortable with the offense and has struggled throughout camps and last year's season. 
  • However, during the fifth day of camp under offensive coordinator Doege, Fifita looked great and was throwing the ball with poise and confidence, slinging the pigskin all over the field and attacking all three levels.

