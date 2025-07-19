Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: NBA Mt. Rushmore of Cats
Arizona has been able to establish itself as one of the premier basketball schools in the country and has been a powerhouse since the 1980s when legendary head coach Lute Olson came to Tucson and took the program to its first Final Four in 1988.
Leading the way was all-time great Sean Elliott, who finished his career leading the program in scoring with 2,555 passing Bob Elliot for first place.
That set the standards of college basketball in the desert and since then, the WIldcats have seen 28 players taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. The most recent selection was forward Carter Bryant, who went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.
Arizona has had many players make it into the NBA and leave a lasting legacy that has impacted the league into what it is today.
But, who are the top four Wildcats in NBA history?
Well, in today’s podcast, Hutchison breaks that down and goes over some names that missed his list. Plus, the four players he picked as the best WIldcats to play at the NBA level.
He even takes a look at the current guys in the NBA and goes over how they have had an impact in the league and are set up to potentially join the Mt. Rushmore of Wildcats that have left their mark in the NBA.
Hutchison goes over one name that would’ve made the list if his prime lasted longer and that is shooting guard Gilbert Arenas, who was one of the top players in the NBA during a 3-year windown of time.
Now, Arizona has several players in the summer league that might crack this list several years down the road if they have long lasting careers.
