Former Wildcat Lauri Markkanen Details Road Back
Utah Jazz star power forward Lauri Markkanen is considered to be a key player on the team's lineup going down the road.
That much can be said, as he was able to avoid the trade rumors that were swirling around recently. Although injuries have plagued the former Arizona power forward this year and lowered his play time down to 47 games in the 2024-2025 season, his stat line during his first two years in Utah and style of play make him a valuable member of the roster.
Markkanen commented that the 2024 season was filled with "ups and downs as every season," in an end-of-season press conference. He continued, "Learn new things about your teammates, more about yourself. It was frustrating at times just being out and not being able to be out there with your teammates and win some more games. It's frustrating, so you learn to give yourself a little bit of grace when you're doing the right things, but things are not working out."
Markkanen averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.4 blocks and 31.4 minutes in the games he played, which is a drop from the 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 33.1 minutes in the 2023-2024 season.
Although his stat line may have dropped from the two previous seasons he played in Utah, fans could speculate that much of that was due to the Jazz intentionally sitting their starters and purposefully underperforming to tank the season for a better chance at securing a high draft pick.
Utah sitting its best players for extended periods of time became blatant enough for the NBA to fine the team a total of $100K in violation of the league's player participation policy.
Although the tanking speculations seem to be more than just a conspiracy, Markkanen did have legitimate injuries last year.
The star power forward dealt with a lower back injury that plagued him throughout the season. A left knee contusion that happened in November also caused problems, so much so that he was sat out the last 12 games of the season.
The 2022 All-Star is now taking the time this offseason to focus on the recovery of both his body and his mind in preparation for his fourth year with the Jazz. As of now, there does not seem to be any cause for concern over his lower back and knee issues.
Yeah, for sure," Markkanen said. "I always take a little bit of time mentally and physically, get right. I trust the people I'm working with to start building up slow. Obviously, we have a big summer with the national team. I'm excited for that, because in previous years, those are the years I've always felt the best."
Markkanen will also be getting valuable minutes on the court before the start of the NBA's season in October, playing with the Finnish national team in the EuroBasket 2025 tournament over the summer.
"Obviously, we have a big summer with the national team and I think I'm excited for that because those are the years I've always felt best, physically and mentally. To be honest, like you're getting game reps right before the NBA season starts. That kind of gets me excited for the summer for being able to play for your country and then how that's gonna lead up into the NBA season."
Finland will be hosting the tournament, something that "Means a lot" to the native of that country. "I'm fortunate enough this is going to be the second time we're hosting when I'm playing. 2017, it was a packed house every night. It was a lot of fun and really competitive games, so looking forward to build on that and I think we have a really good team. Hopefully, we can create some buzz and kind of make a big run for it."
Markkanen has four years left of a five-year $283million contract extension that he signed on August 7, 2024. He should be a force for the Jazz once the season begins.
