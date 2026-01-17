Prediction Made on When Arizona will Fall

The Arizona Wildcats got off to a fast start this season and have still not looked back. The Wildcats have been playing great basketball for most of the season, and they are the best team in the country right now. This Arizona team is for real, and they are looking to do some special things this season. The Wildcats are one of the few remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball, and they want to make sure they keep it like that as long as they can.

This team does a great job on both ends of the floor, and they have a lot of great playmakers on this team. This team is also deep, and the depth it has is something that has helped them stay unbeaten this season. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has done a great job of getting his team to buy into what his coaching is all about. His coaching staff has done a great job as well of getting these players in the right position to do great things so far. They are looking at different ways to get better.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and teammates talk to a reporter after securing the win against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Being the best team in college basketball and being unbeaten, it comes with a target. Every opponent that the Wildcats face wants to be the team to take them down and give them the first loss of their season. That is going to be something that the opponent is going to use as motivation, and it is something the Wildcats are going to use as well. They want to make sure they keep their winning streak alive.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates at the end of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Kyle Koone of CBS Sports gives his predictions on when the Wildcats will finally fall this season.

Next game: Saturday vs. UCF, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Predicted first loss: Jan. 26 vs. BYU

Projected final number of losses: 4

Arizona has largely throttled every team in its path this season and even in close games in which it hasn't had its best stuff -- vs. UCLA, UConn and Arizona State, for instance -- it has managed to remain unscathed. The perfect run ends on Jan. 26, though. On that Monday night road trip, Zona faces BYU -- a team that is 16-1 and a possession away from being undefeated itself -- and the Cougars will be who downs the Wildcats first.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristide (2) reacts after he makes a three point shot during the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

There's also several major spots for Arizona to stumble before the postseason. I have road trips to Kansas and Houston as losses as well. A three-loss Big 12 team might very well win the regular season even if, for Arizona fans, it wouldn't be the dream of running the table.

