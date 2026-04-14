Arizona's Price Taps Football Roots as Secondary Battles Heat Up

One of the unique aspects of sports is the different paths people take to achieve their goals. Some are standout, can't-miss prospects with oozing potential, but others come seemingly out of nowhere -- without the fanfare or illustrious expectations-- to capture the true essence of hard work, perseverance, and player development.

The Arizona Wildcats are hoping that redshirt junior defensive back can become their latest example on the football field this fall, and he'll get every chance to prove his worth as the team looks to replenish its secondary.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) tackles Arizona Wildcats defensive back Johno Price (21) during the fourth quarter of the game at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Johno Price's Football Background

Price was far from the flashy high school football prospect. He put up respectable yet modest numbers over three years of varsity football at Menlo-Atherton High School in East Palo Alto, Calif, and he ended up going the junior college route to begin his college career, spending one season at the College of San Mateo.

At San Mateo, Price played nine games, amassing 16 tackles with two interceptions and four pass breakups. Those are pretty solid numbers, but his days in the JUCO ranks taught him much more than just how to play the game.

The Price is Right!



We’ve got another beast joining the secondary 😤@JohnoPrice Welcome to Tucson! pic.twitter.com/kXnSXyYRq7 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 7, 2024

"I feel like going to JUCO helped a lot," Price said as he met with the media at Arizona's spring practice. "It helped me grow up faster. I wasn't immature, but I wasn't [mature] to that level. Going to JUCO helped me get to that different type of mindset, 'Okay, you've got to put the work in, not only on the field, but you've got to take care of business off the field. I feel like it makes everything on the field easier."

However easier it's become, it's gotten him to this point. Johno Price has slowly come along in the Arizona system, appearing in 16 games over the past two seasons and steadily improving each year. But with the departures of Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, and Genesis Smith, he's now a leader in the defensive back room, and leaders need to step up.

His 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame should work well in the secondary, as long as he continues to grow along his current trajectory. He has the help of a proven Arizona staff, but also the influence of current players who have been there and done it well enough to reach the next level.

Ties to the NFL

What influences does Price have from the NFL ? Well, as he revealed while talking to the media the other day, he has two stepbrothers playing in the league. Nahshon Wright enters the 2026 season as a member of the New York Jets after stints with the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears, while Rejzohn Wright is a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Both have had minimal impacts in the NFL, but they were good enough college players to get there. Price has looked up to them as he tries to follow in their footsteps, and he's even more appreciative of it as he enters this big opportunity.

"Being under them, it helped a lot to get me here now where I am," Price said. "They just paved the way, and I followed along. We just put in the work."

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Johno Price (21) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That work has gotten Johno Price to this point. Now, it's up to him to seize the opportunity. He's no stranger to a challenge, but this is the most significant step yet.